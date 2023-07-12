Lake group leaders and members from six northern Wisconsin counties will convene for a discussion of the environmental impacts of wake boats, lead poisoning of loons, aquatic invasive species prevention, and other issues at a special meeting this Friday in Rhinelander.
The annual North Woods Six-County Lakes Meeting is scheduled for July 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at Nicolet College.
The meeting will include an overview of water-resource-related policy issues at the state level, and exhibits from area educational and nonprofit organizations. Attendees are expected from Oneida, Vilas, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, and Iron counties.
In addition to expert briefings on timely subject areas by distinguished presenters, the meeting will have a moderated panel to discuss the law enforcement challenges stemming from enhanced wake boats and other watercrafts, short-term vacation rentals issues, zoning violations, and other areas that impact the health and enjoyment of North Woods lakes and rivers.
Eric Olson, director of UW-Extension Lakes, will open and moderate the workshop and panel.
Organizers expect the meeting to be a great event involving a prominent group of speakers, to kick off meaningful dialogue about issues local lake communities deeply care about in the North Woods.
The event is jointly sponsored by the Oneida County Lakes and Rivers Association and the Vilas County Lakes and Rivers Association. More information on these associations can be found at oclra.org or vclra.org, respectively.
