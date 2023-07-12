Lake group leaders and members from six northern Wisconsin counties will convene for a discussion of the environmental impacts of wake boats, lead poisoning of loons, aquatic invasive species prevention, and other issues at a special meeting this Friday in Rhinelander.

The annual North Woods Six-County Lakes Meeting is scheduled for July 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at Nicolet College.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.