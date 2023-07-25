A new webpage has been launched to show statewide data in BadgerCare Plus and Wisconsin Medicaid enrollment following the continuous coverage requirement during Covid.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) detailed between June 2023 and May 2024, more than 1.6 million Wisconsinites will need to renew to see if they can stay covered under their current state program.

