A new webpage has been launched to show statewide data in BadgerCare Plus and Wisconsin Medicaid enrollment following the continuous coverage requirement during Covid.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) detailed between June 2023 and May 2024, more than 1.6 million Wisconsinites will need to renew to see if they can stay covered under their current state program.
“We want to be transparent about the unprecedented changes happening with Medicaid this year, and the data we post each month will always be a snapshot in time as we will see the numbers change over time,” said DHS Secretary-designee Kirsten Johnson. “Our preliminary figures begin to paint a picture of what we’re seeing so far.
The data on the new webpage show that in June, 99,037 members of Wisconsin’s health care programs were due to renew their coverage and 61,057 members took some action to initiate the renewal process. Johnson added that these figures do not reflect current processing statuses or outcomes.
Some of those who did not initiate the renewal process may already have other coverage, or may have known they were above the income limit for their program. Members who missed their renewal window can still submit their information up to three months after their initially scheduled renewal month, to see if they are still eligible for coverage and to get it reinstated.
“We are committed, as are our local and tribal agencies, health plans, and partner organizations, to continue to help people through this process, even after their renewal month has passed,” said Wisconsin Medicaid Director Jamie Kuhn. “Our priority is ensuring Wisconsinites continue to have health care coverage whether through our state programs, an employer, or a plan purchased through healthcare.gov.”
The department plans to update this page by the third Thursday of each month to reflect renewal activity in the previous month, and it will be reviewing the data snapshot each month to learn and to improve their processes and messaging.
The DHS website offers information about plans for the resumption of renewals, a toolkit of materials for partners who work with members, and pages of general information for members about this year’s process.
