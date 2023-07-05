Law enforcement round table led by Congressman Tiffany
Buy Now

Law enforcement officials and Congressman Tom Tiffany discussed issues on officer recruitment, substance abuse and funding questions last week at Nicolet College.

 —Staff Photo By JON EICHMAN

A round table discussion for law enforcement agencies was held last week at Nicolet College in Rhinelander, and leading the conversation was Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-7th District).

Issues that were looked at included the recruitment and retention of officers, the mental health crisis facing America, substance abuse issues facing North Woods communities, and law enforcement funding issues.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.