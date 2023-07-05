Law enforcement round table led by Congressman Tiffany

A round table discussion for law enforcement agencies was held last week at Nicolet College in Rhinelander, and leading the conversation was Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-7th District).
Issues that were looked at included the recruitment and retention of officers, the mental health crisis facing America, substance abuse issues facing North Woods communities, and law enforcement funding issues.
Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath detailed that his office is trying to replace those headed into retirement, which has been a long process because not all of the applicants are certified.
Fellow officials in attendance concurred with Fath’s statements, noting that many of the newer applicants are getting younger and younger, and will need to be sent to the police academy upon hiring to get up to par.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Dan Hess noted that their jail, filled with 72 state inmates, is being manned at times by 18 year olds with no real-life law enforcement experience.
This increased recruitment of younger and less experienced candidates has affected the retention rate of officers in departments throughout the state.
Tiffany heard these concerns and asked officers present if this recruitment issue could be because of the defund the police movement, which some agreed with, but others in attendance said the aftereffects of Covid have a lot to do with it as well.
It was later discussed by members of the round table that the mental health crisis facing the country goes hand-in-hand with substance abuse issues when it comes to drugs such as methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl. Tiffany noted that a recent trip to the southern border of the United States with Wisconsin sheriffs was eye-opening and helped make sense of how bad the drug trafficking problem is.
Fits of psychosis, schizophrenia, and the lack of impulse control were all described by law enforcement officials as direct correlations to these substance abuse issues. Hess also detailed that this is how many criminals become repeat offenders because of the lack of treatment options, and law enforcement departments legal inability to force treatment.
Some officers in attendance even claimed that “today’s marijuana” is also a contributor to this problem, and when asked by Tiffany if the legalization of cannabis was something they would agree with, most replied with “No.”
The lack of funding for treatment options, once criminals are taken in by law enforcement agencies, is also a contributing factor as to why people facing these issues cannot get the help they need. At times, law enforcement agencies can spend up to $6,000 per month to regulate one inmate who has exhibited signs of severe mental illness.
Tiffany ended the discussion on the note that he and his counterparts in Washington back the thin blue line, and he will attempt to do what it takes in order for law enforcement agencies to get the help they need. He concluded that increasing the number of behavioral units within health care centers, and having more options available to help recruit more qualified officers, are two things he strives to help with.
