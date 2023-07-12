The Dr. Kate Museum board of directors will recreate the 1953 Million Penny fundraising parade Saturday, July 15, in honor of the 70th anniversary of the event.
The original parade kickstarted fundraising for a new hospital in Woodruff, headed by Dr. Kate Pelham Newcomb, and this year’s celebration will support the Million Penny fundraising drive by the Dr. Kate Museum to construct an addition to the museum.
“The addition is badly needed, as the current structure space is completely used up with hundreds more artifacts being stored in the basement waiting for a home,” said Barb Maines, who volunteers at the museum.
Kicking off the day-long celebration will be a pancake breakfast served from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Woodruff Town Hall.
Music provided by Life on the Island begins at 10 a.m. at a field behind the World’s Largest Penny, which stands one block west of Highway 51, and will be followed by “The Star-Spangled Banner” by the Celebration Brass Quartet.
Attendees will be welcomed at 11 a.m. by Dr. Kate Museum President Lori Berryman, followed by a special program with keynote speaker Sean Conrad.
Conrad is a New York City screenwriter who is working on a screenplay about the Million Penny Parade and the collection effort which highlighted fundraising to build the hospital.
The parade will take place at 1 p.m. in downtown Woodruff. Following the parade, the Richie Yurkovich and Polkarioty band will set the stage from 3 to 5 p.m., with the band Decade XS coming on from 5 to 7 p.m.
Additional attractions throughout the day will include a classic car show, a petting zoo, bounce houses, an obstacle course, face painting, and plenty of food and drink vendors.
Anniversary souvenirs and T-shirts, along with Dr. Kate Museum items, will be available on the grounds during the day as well.
Museum history
According to museum personnel, it only made sense to re-enact the fundraising events of 1953 to reach the museum’s fundraising goal to honor Dr. Kate.
Residents throughout the western half of Vilas County, Mercer, and surrounding towns in Iron and Oneida counties agreed with Dr. Kate Pelham Newcomb that a local hospital was desperately needed to serve the area.
“The nearest hospitals at the time were located in Rhinelander and Tomahawk,” explained Maines. “Dr. Kate became known as the ‘Angel on Snowshoes’ because of the extreme efforts she had to make to reach patients in remote areas to provide them with care.”
When original fundraising began for the planned and long hoped-for hospital, 17 students in a geometry class taught by Otto Burich at the Arbor Vitae-Woodruff High School decided to see what a million of something looked like.
One of the students suggested a million pennies, which would be used to help fund the hospital construction.
With a surprise appearance by Dr. Kate on the Ralph Edwards TV show “This is Your Life,” the fundraising efforts of 1953 skyrocketed and pennies began flowing into the high school from every state in the Union, as well as 28 countries around the world.
Ultimately the class received more than 1 million pennies, and along with other donations from individuals to support the effort, construction for the hospital began.
With several fundraising events that took place leading up to the celebration, the Dr. Kate Museum board has already collected more than 2 million pennies for this year’s celebration and is continuing to work to make it 3 million.
“The entire board is so grateful to all those individuals and businesses who have contributed to the celebration,” continued Maines. “We are anxious to break ground for the new addition.
“On behalf of the entire board and volunteers, we are shouting out, ‘Thanks a million!’ to everyone that has supported this effort,” she added.
For more information, visit drkatemuseum.org, or contact the museum at 715-356-6896.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.