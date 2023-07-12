An Amber Alert was issued Friday night at 10:25 p.m. in response to a suspected child abduction in Lac du Flambeau, but the 7-year-old girl was found safe in the early hours of Saturday morning.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. on July 7, the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department received a report indicating that the child had been the subject of a stranger abduction.
Brylee E.J. Big John was playing outside in a residential area in Lac du Flambeau when a white-colored motor vehicle stopped near her.
A witness stated that an individual, believed to be a woman, exited the vehicle and summoned Big John to her, then placed the child in the vehicle and drove away.
Officers immediately requested that an Amber Alert be issued and commenced a search for the missing child.
They were aided in their efforts by agents and law enforcement officers from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, Vilas County Sheriff’s Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
More than 50 law enforcement officers and agents of the Tribal Surveillance Department and Lake of the Torches Surveillance Department worked tirelessly to find the little girl, until she was located shortly after midnight on July 8. Community members also helped by providing critical information and security camera footage.
The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department extended a sincere thanks to the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department, the FBI, the Lake of the Torches Casino, the Tribal Roads Department, the Tribal Emergency Management Department, and the many community members who provided help and information.
