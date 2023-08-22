LAC DU FLAMBEAU — A man was stabbed to death in Lac du Flambeau over the weekend, and the suspect has been apprehended by law officials.
According to a press release put outw by Lac du Flambeau Chief of Police T.J. Bill, in the early morning hours of Aug. 19, the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department received a report of a stabbing.
The caller indicated that an adult male had been stabbed at a Lac du Flambeau residence and that the assailant had fled.
Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police officers and Vilas County deputies immediately responded to the complaint.
According to the press release, upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers rendered aid to the victim until ambulance personnel arrived.
“The victim was initially conscious and alert, and identified his assailant to the responding officers. Ambulance personnel arrived at the scene as the victim began to lose consciousness. They began emergency treatment measures as they loaded the victim into the ambulance for transport to Howard Young Medical Center,” Bill stated. “While enroute, ambulance personnel desperately worked to save the critically injured victim, but tragically, he succumbed to his knife wound and was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital.”
Female witnesses at the scene confirmed the identity of the victim’s assailant, and law enforcement officers immediately began a search for the suspect, the press release said. He was eventually spotted in a moving vehicle in the Woodruff area, with another individual.
Law enforcement officers from the Woodruff Police Department, Lac du Flambeau Police Department and Vilas County Sheriff’s Department conducted a felony stop on the vehicle and apprehended the suspect, who was placed under arrest and taken into custody without incident.
A large butcher knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was discovered at the scene of the crime. Pursuant to a request for assistance, evidence technicians from the Wisconsin Crime Lab in Milwaukee traveled to Lac du Flambeau and are currently processing the crime scene.
Agents from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation are also assisting with the investigation, including reconstruction of the stabbing incident.
“At this time there is no reason to believe that the suspect was assisted by any other person in the commission of his crime,” Bill said. “The suspected assailant is in custody, and thus there is no further danger to the public.”
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification to all family members, and the name of the suspect is being withheld pending the filing of charging documents by the Vilas County District Attorney’s Office.
“The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department extends sincere thanks to the Vilas County Sheriff’s Department, Vilas County District Attorney’s Office, Lac du Flambeau Emergency Management Department, Lac du Flambeau Indian Child Welfare Department, Woodruff Police Department, Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, Everest Metro, Oneida County Paramedics, and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department,” Bill added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased victim at this sad time.”
