LAC DU FLAMBEAU — A man was stabbed to death in Lac du Flambeau over the weekend, and the suspect has been apprehended by law officials.

According to a press release put outw by Lac du Flambeau Chief of Police T.J. Bill, in the early morning hours of Aug. 19, the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police Department received a report of a stabbing.

