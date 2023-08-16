The 37th annual National Championship Musky Open Tournament makes its return to Eagle River this weekend, promising three days of angling entertainment for an expected 1,000-plus registrants.
The tournament, now in its 37th year, will be headquartered at the Vilas County Fairgrounds on Highway 70 West from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 18-20, just blocks from downtown Eagle River. It’s put on by the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, together with Musky Clubs Alliance of Wisconsin, Inc.
In addition to the thrill of heading out on some of the state’s most pristine lakes to net the biggest muskie, participants in the event also have the chance to take home a grand prize of a brand new 2023 Model 895 DC Recon Boat with a 115 horsepower Mercury outboard motor and trailer, included with their registration fee.
Any prior participants who take along a new angler for this year’s tournament also can have their name entered into a special drawing for a muskie rod.
“The more people you have entered, the more chances you have to win this great muskie rod,” said Eagle River Chamber Executive Director Kim Emerson. “You do not have to fish with this person(s), just recommend our great event and have the new angler register to be in the tournament.”
In addition to the new angler drawing, those who donate a nonperishable food item or cash to help fight hunger also will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a rod and reel set.
“For each food item or dollar you donate, you will receive one chance in the Help Fight Hunger drawing,” Emerson said.
Nonperishable food items and cash donations can be donated on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at the Help Fight Hunger Tent located at tournament headquarters. Expired food will not be accepted, Emerson noted. All food donations will be donated to the Vilas Food Pantry.
Other prizes have been supplied by Fittante Taxidermy/Replicas, Daiwa, H3O Polarized, H2O Tackle, St. Croix Rods, Muskie Bumper, Sportsman’s Repair Shop, Enticer Tackle, Suick Lure Company, General Beer of the Northwoods, Waterworks Specialist, Days Inn of Eagle River, and Z Leaders Fishing Rigs.
Registration
still open
Although the early registration period has closed for the event, muskie fishermen can still complete walk-in registration at the tournament headquarters at the fairgrounds starting the evening of Thursday, Aug. 17. Cost to participate is $80.
Registration will be open Thursday evening from 5 to 9 p.m., and a briefing will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Also held during the evening will be a seminar at 6:30 p.m., and food is available for purchase throughout, provided by the Greater Eagle River Tennis Association (GERTA).
Emerson noted that all contestants must register in person, receive tournament information, and attend a briefing before heading out to fish.
There are seven “lake families” available to fish which can be requested and will be assigned on a first come, first served basis.
As per the rules listed on the chamber website, each lake family is limited to 500 participants, and once a lake family is filled, participants will have to fish their second choice. Anglers must fish their assigned lake family at all times during the tournament — no changes or exceptions will be made.
Schedule of events
A registration period will be open the morning of Friday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 6:30 a.m., as well as Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. Briefings are scheduled at dawn and dusk — 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. — and fishing hours are open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fish verification slips can be turned in for fish caught and released on Friday at tournament headquarters between 5 and 8 p.m.
Then on Saturday, registration will again be open from 6 to 6:30 a.m., followed by a briefing at 6:30 a.m.
Fishing is open during the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., and fish verification slips for fish caught and released on either Friday or Saturday must be turned in Saturday evening at tournament headquarters between 6 and 8 p.m. Any fish caught those two days and not turned in by Saturday evening will not be scored, Emerson said.
Door prizes will take place at 6 p.m. and entrants must be present to win.
Food provided by GERTA will be available for purchase from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday evening, and again Sunday during the awards ceremony from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday will see a shortened fishing schedule with hours from 6 to 11 a.m., and all verification slips must be turned in no later than 12:30 p.m. Anything turned in after that time will not be scored.
Tournament results, door prizes, and the grand prize drawing will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Winners must be present to win.
Awards
Trophies will be awarded to first through sixth place winners in each division and determined by a point basis by length in inches. Anglers may be eligible for more than one division. There also will be a trophy awarded for the largest registered muskie measured in inches in each lake family, the biggest fish for husband-and-wife duos, and largest fish caught by a youth age 8 to 15.
The angler who catches the largest registered fish during the tournament will receive a graphite replica mount.
Last year’s event drew 1,156 participants who registered 147 fish.
The largest fish per Lake Family Six prize went to Kyle Spitz of Eagle River who bagged a 45-inch fish on Pickerel Lake, and the largest fish prize went to Adam Gross of Ripon for his 47.5-inch monster caught on North Twin.
Emerson added that a portion of the event’s proceeds each year go toward fish stocking and habitat improvement.
For more information, or to register, visit eagleriver.org/events/national-championship-musky-open/ or call the chamber at 715-479-6400.
