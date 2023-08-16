The 37th annual National Championship Musky Open Tournament makes its return to Eagle River this weekend, promising three days of angling entertainment for an expected 1,000-plus registrants.

The tournament, now in its 37th year, will be headquartered at the Vilas County Fairgrounds on Highway 70 West from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 18-20, just blocks from downtown Eagle River. It’s put on by the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, together with Musky Clubs Alliance of Wisconsin, Inc.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.