Big catches! The National Championship Musky Open Tournament was held in the North last weekend and headquartered at Vilas County Faigrounds. Winners of the tournament are, front row from left, first place, Coltin Lamb, Fond du Lac; second place, Tom Leach, Fond du Lac; third place, Gordon Grassel, Seymour; and back row, fourth place, Don Grant, Johnson Creek; fifth place, Kyle Weeks, Stevens Point; and sixth place, Ben Molnar, Manitowoc. The photo was taken in front of the grand prize 2023 895 DC Recon boat, won by Dennis Anderson of River Grove, Ill. —Photo Courtesty of Eagle River Chamber of Commerce
Results are in for the 37th annual National Championship Musky Open held on area lakes last weekend, which drew 1,200 people from 18 states to the North Woods.
Thousands of people come each year to compete in the tournament as well as for the chance to take home the grand prize of a 2023 Recon 895 DC boat and trailer.
The lucky winner taking home the grand prize 2023 Recon 895 DC tournament boat this year was Dennis Anderson of River Grove, Ill.
The tournament, put on by the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center along with the Musky Clubs Alliance of Wisconsin, is the largest amateur muskie tournament in the United States. It is a catch and release tournament open to anglers ages 8 and older, held on seven lake families in the Eagle River area.
This year’s event hosted 1,201 muskie anglers from 18 states. Throughout the three-day tournament, 157 muskies were caught and released. Sixty-two husband and wife teams took part, as well as 42 youths who had a great time, said chamber Executive Director Kim Emerson.
The largest fish caught in the tournament measured 48.5 inches, caught by Todd Klingaman of Menominee, Mich. He caught it fishing Friday, Aug. 18, on Muskellunge Lake, part of Lake Family 6.
As the largest fish of the tournament, a replica fish will be created by Fittante Taxidermy of Antigo and will be presented to Klingaman at next year’s tournament.
The winner of the tournament went to Coltin Lamb of Fond du Lac, with a catch of three muskies totaling 112.25 inches. His fish measured 40.75 inches, 36 inches, and 35.5 inches.
In the youth division, Owen Kazle of New Richmond took top honors with two fish measuring 37 and 36 inches.
The winners of the husband/wife team were Matt and Pam McCumber of Janesville, with three fish measuring 46 inches, 39.5 inches, and 34.25 inches.
Prizes also were awarded for the largest fish per lake family.
Chris Lambrecht of Farmington, Minn., won for Lake Family 1, catching a 47-inch muskie on Eagle Lake. For Lake Family 2, Chuck Abitz of Rhinelander snagged a 45-inch fish on Planting Ground Lake.
Matt Thistle of Neenah caught a 47.75-inch monster on North Twin Lake in Lake Family 3. Winning Lake Family 4, Kurt Klessig of Sheboygan caught a 44.5-inch muskie on Lost Lake, and Josh Verbeten of Wrightstown snagged a 46.75-incher on Big Arbor Vitae Lake for Lake Family 5.
Largest fish winner Todd Klingaman won for Lake Family 6 with his 48.5-incher caught on Muskellunge Lake, and John Korolewski of Sturgeon Bay hauled in a 45.75-inch fish on Boulder Lake, part of Lake Family 7.
“The 37th annual National Championship Musky Open was a great success and enjoyed by all who participated,” Emerson said. “We would also like to thank all of our sponsors and the many volunteers who helped to make this tournament possible.
“Mark your calendars for next year’s tournament — Aug. 15-18, 2024. We hope you can join us for our 38th annual National Championship Musky Open Tournaments,” she added.
For more information on next year’s tournament or other happenings in the Eagle River area, contact Emerson at 800-359-6315 or kim@eagleriver.org.
