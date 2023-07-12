Find your ‘Forest Mode’ in CNNF
There are more than 193 million acres of public land in the National Forest System, and 1.5 million of those acres are located in northern Wisconsin in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest (CNNF).
National Forest Week is celebrated during the second week of July each year to honor all that the National Forest System provides. The theme for this year’s National Forest Week, July 10-16, is “Forest Mode.”
CNNF Forest Supervisor Jenn Youngblood said the CNNF has more than 800 miles of trails, nearly 50 campgrounds, hundreds of lakes and waterways; and dozens of boat landings, picnic areas, and recreation areas to explore.
“Whether it is a thrilling paddling adventure, a breathtaking climb up the fire lookout tower, or a gentle hike on a leafy trail, we want to hear your CNNF story,” she said.
Individuals are invited to share how they found their “forest mode” in the CNNF via photos in the National Forest Foundation’s (NFF) National Forest Week photo contest online at nationalforestweek.org.
“Whether you share your own recent experiences or those from long ago, we hope to see your submission of CNNF photos during National Forest Week,” Youngblood said. “I hope that you carve out time to pause, take time to reset, and find your ‘forest mode’ so you can explore and make yourself some new experiences either on the CNNF or at any of the other 153 national forests or the 20 grasslands in the country.”
Recreation is just one of many benefits that the CNNF offers. The USDA Forest Service manages the CNNF for many more purposes, including forestry, wildlife habitat, fisheries management, special forest products gathering, and wilderness and natural areas management, all of which contribute to the local, regional, and national economies.
The forest sustains a large vegetation management (forestry) program to ensure the health and conservation of Wisconsin’s North Woods.
“The CNNF is often one of the top timber-producing forests in the National Forest System. Approximately 120 million board feet of timber is sold annually,” Youngblood said. “Of that volume, some 20 to 30 million board feet is sold through the Good Neighbor Authority agreement with the state of Wisconsin. This results in the annual harvest of approximately 11,000 to 12,000 acres.
“The harvest, transportation and processing of CNNF timber directly supports the more than 61,000 full- and part-time jobs within the forest products industry in the state of Wisconsin,” she added.
But the forest industry isn’t the only sector to benefit from these vast woodlands.
Hunting opportunities for big game, upland game birds, waterfowl and small game exist across the entire forest. Fishing for trout or other game fish is available in any of the 600 fishable lakes or 1,200 miles of fishable stream, according to Youngblood.
“Opportunities to encounter many rare species of fish, wildlife or plants abound. Bird watching, viewing fantastic fall colors and nature study experiences await those seeking to experience nature,” she said.
The trees, lakes, rivers, hills, summer breezes, and winter snow draw nature lovers and recreationists to visit the forest year-round. USDA Forest Service partners, special-use permit holders, volunteers, contractors, timber purchasers, and more play an important role in managing the forest.
For more information about the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/cnnf.
About NFF
The NFF, chartered by Congress, engages Americans in community-based and national programs that promote the health and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System, and administers private gifts of funds and land for the benefit of the national forests.
In 2020, the National Forest Foundation invested $10.2 million in federal and private funds, leveraged with $9.5 million in partner-raised funds. These investments resulted in 5,368 acres of wildlife habitat restored or maintained, 2,843 miles of trail work completed, 92 miles of streams restored, and 10,644 acres of noxious weeds treated.
