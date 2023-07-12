IMG_6032.jpg
Nelson’s owners Jessica and David Eibner took a moment during the business’ 70th anniversary celebration June 2 to greet guests and say thank you. —STAFF PHOTO 

Nelson’s Ace Hardware of Eagle River celebrated its 70th anniversary last week with food, prizes, and the same service business owners have prided themselves on since 1952.

Fourth generation family owners Jessica Nelson-Eibner and her husband, David Eibner, are proud to carry on a legacy as one of the longest-lasting, locally owned businesses in the North Woods.

