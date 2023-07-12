Nelson’s Ace Hardware of Eagle River celebrated its 70th anniversary last week with food, prizes, and the same service business owners have prided themselves on since 1952.
Fourth generation family owners Jessica Nelson-Eibner and her husband, David Eibner, are proud to carry on a legacy as one of the longest-lasting, locally owned businesses in the North Woods.
“We hope to continue to earn the support of the community by providing exceptional customer service,” they stated. “Being a welcoming business and having such great and helpful staff really does give us a great recipe going forward.”
Guests were invited to the store July 2 for hot dogs, cupcakes, and giveaways. Patron Eric Oas went home as the lucky winner of a new grill and Julie Baumgartner of Iron River, Mich., left the store with a $70 gift card.
The hardware outlet has long been a community pillar by getting folks involved with giveaways and cookouts. Both David and Jessica expressed their gratitude to community members, North Woods visitors, and their staff for a fantastic anniversary celebration.
Ahead of the July 4 holiday, business was booming all day long at Nelson’s during its 70th anniversary celebration. Guests visited from near and far to see the vast selection of what the business continues to offer.
The Eibners said the day came and went “in a flash” with how busy it was on Wall Street in Eagle River. Nearly 500 hotdogs were given away to guests at Nelson’s, and 500 cupcakes were passed out as well.
Store manager Kim Trzecinski commended the staff’s commitment to providing assistance wherever necessary, and going above and beyond. She also thanked everyone who stopped out to celebrate 70 years at Nelson’s and added that it was a great day in-store.
David and Jessica also detailed that the business recipe is good going forward and that they are excited to continue their commitment to customer service as a welcoming place with helpful staff.
The first Nelson’s Ace Hardware was opened in 1952 by Carl P. Nelson and his wife, Audrey. Third-generation retailers Carl E. Nelson and his wife, Marilyn, continued the tradition through 2005.
Today, David and Jessica, along with their friendly, knowledgeable, and committed staff of 35, are taking that family legacy into the fourth generation.
“We’ve won awards for our commitment to provide superior service, for achieving the highest levels of retail excellence, supporting the community, and making Nelson’s Ace ‘the helpful place,’ “ said the Eibners.
Throughout its tenure, Nelson’s has continually supported residents of Eagle River and the North Woods, as well as the region’s visitors, with its commitment to the consumer.
Offering everything from product sales, paint services, repair capabilities, project direction, and help for every level of do-it-yourselfer, the business’ reputation is held in high regard.
To check out what products and services Nelson’s Ace Hardware has available, stop by 606 E. Wall St. in Eagle River, or call 715-479-4496.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.