Schilleman Bus Service Owner Greg Herfindahl (right) and Terminal Manager Brandon Hunt welcome any and all applicants heading into the 2023-'24 school year, and with school board members now being eligible to be volunteer drivers, even more opportunity is available. —Staff Photo By JON EICHMAN
School board members are now allowed to serve as volunteer school bus drivers with appropriate licensing following the signing of Assembly Bill 223, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 26, by Gov. Tony Evers last week.
Nationally and throughout the Badger state, more than half of bus contractors are working with a 6% to 15% shortage of drivers, according to testimony provided by the Wisconsin School Bus Association.
Brandon Hunt, terminal manager of Schilleman Bus Service in Eagle River, noted the company’s Headwaters country location operates around the 6% shortage mark, but its facilities in Hurley and Kingsford, Mich., see a larger need for more drivers due to their more rural locations.
“Through our Eagle River terminal, we run 23 routes throughout Vilas County that includes both the Northland Pines and Phelps school districts, and currently there is only one open route, but we have a new person training right now to hopefully cover that,” he said. “However, we do have a few sports teams that need game-day driving coverage, and the possibility of attracting school board volunteers will be a great to help facilitate the needs and routes we do have to fill.”
Hunt added that Schilleman will reimburse drivers upon them being licensed, which many in the company feel provides an incentive to stay on with the North Woods bus service.
“Anybody with a positive and patient attitude is welcome to apply at Schilleman Bus Service,” he said. “It’s a great place to work with friendly people and a family atmosphere where you have room to grow and learn.”
In its entirety, the newly signed act allows schools to add school bus drivers to the list of volunteer positions a school board member may hold without violating the doctrine of incompatibility.
It specifies the school board member must receive a school bus endorsement from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, hold a valid commercial driver’s license, receive no compensation for serving as a school bus driver, and agree to abstain from voting on issues before the board that substantially and directly concern school bus drivers.
The doctrine of incompatibility of office states that no person holding public office, or a position of public employment, can hold a second incompatible public office or position of public employment.
“Unfortunately, we know districts of all sizes across our state are struggling to find drivers to get our kids to school, to their games, and their extracurricular activities,” added Evers. “This legislation is critical for reducing barriers and helping expand the pool of available folks who can fill these important roles.”
