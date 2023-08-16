schilleman hiring.jpg
Schilleman Bus Service Owner Greg Herfindahl (right) and Terminal Manager Brandon Hunt welcome any and all applicants heading into the 2023-'24 school year, and with school board members now being eligible to be volunteer drivers, even more opportunity is available. —Staff Photo By JON EICHMAN

School board members are now allowed to serve as volunteer school bus drivers with appropriate licensing following the signing of Assembly Bill 223, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 26, by Gov. Tony Evers last week.

Nationally and throughout the Badger state, more than half of bus contractors are working with a 6% to 15% shortage of drivers, according to testimony provided by the Wisconsin School Bus Association.

