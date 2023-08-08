New funding avenues are now available to help Wisconsin communities address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination in wastewater.
These funds have been made available to Wisconsin through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with help from Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“This new funding is a continuation of our efforts since 2019 to help make sure all Wisconsinites can trust that the water coming from their tap is safe and free from harmful contaminants like PFAS,” said Evers.
The state’s Clean Water Fund Program, which now includes funding dedicated to projects that address PFAS contamination, is a state revolving loan fund. It provides financial assistance to municipalities for wastewater and storm water infrastructure projects by offering reduced-interest rate loans and, in some cases, additional subsidy in the form of principal forgiveness to reduce the size of a loan.
The PFAS Intended Use Plan for state fiscal year 2024 provides in-depth information about available funding including sources and uses of funds, project types, eligibility guidelines, loan terms, and federal requirements. The plan identifies at least $2.5 million in available funding for municipalities to complete wastewater or sewer system projects that reduce or eliminate PFAS contamination.
To be eligible to apply for funding in 2024, applicants must first submit a variance request by Aug. 15 as the intent to apply deadline for this fiscal year has already passed. Applicants seeking funding available in 2025 do not need to submit a variance request, but should submit an intent to apply by Oct. 31 with a full application, including an approved facility plan, and final plans and specifications due Sept. 30.
More information regarding variance requests, intent to apply, and application due dates will be provided in an upcoming webinar Aug. 16 beginning at 1 p.m. The webinar can be accessed through the DNRs Project Lists and Intended Use Plans website listed above under the heading “SFY 2024 CWFP.”
