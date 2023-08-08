New funding avenues are now available to help Wisconsin communities address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination in wastewater.

These funds have been made available to Wisconsin through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with help from Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

