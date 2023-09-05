Serve Wisconsin announced the state has received $14.8 million in grant funding from AmeriCorps to support 27 programs across the state.
Included within those funds is $3,602,065 allocated for three AmeriCorps programs based in northern Wisconsin.
“This grant funding will put 936 AmeriCorps members on the ground at more than 200 service sites throughout the state, including more than 160 AmeriCorps members serving across northern Wisconsin, to help make a difference and improve the lives of the people of our state,” said Executive Director of Serve Wisconsin Jeanne Duffy.
Programs receiving funding include Marshfield Clinic Health System AmeriCorps - Community Corp, where 80 AmeriCorps members will be placed in not-for-profits and public health organizations across the state to increase their capacity to address area health needs.
Marshfield Clinic Health System AmeriCorps - Recovery Corps, also receiving funding, will acquire 30 AmeriCorps members to be trained as recovery coaches to help people recover from opioid and other substance addiction. They will also provide community education about substance use disorders and recovery resources.
Funding also went to North Central Community Action Program, which will be provided with 59 AmeriCorps members to serve elementary, middle school, high school and adult learners at local schools and nonprofit organizations. They will provide direct services to youth and their families as mentors and tutors during and after school, while building up their own professional and human services skills and capacities.
Serve Wisconsin works with AmeriCorps programs throughout the state of Wisconsin to address human, educational, environmental, public safety and homeland security needs. The organization is governed by a 21-member citizen body appointed by Gov. Tony Evers.
AmeriCorps members are given the opportunity to enrich the lives of the people and communities they serve, and their own lives, through professional and personal development, according to Duffy.
As the agency prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary this September, Duffy also noted AmeriCorps looks forward to members continuing and expanding the service legacy of those that served before them.
“They will build upon the previous service of over 31,000 Wisconsin AmeriCorps members, whose combined efforts amount to an astonishing 46 million service hours and have undeniably and positively shaped the lives of Wisconsin’s citizens,” Duffy continued. “Throughout their service, these new AmeriCorps members will help tackle some of our toughest problems by addressing the achievement gap and educational challenges, public health and healthcare access, opioid and substance abuse, economic opportunity and housing availability, conservation and environmental sustainability, and other concerns impacting communities across the state.”
Every year, 75,000 AmeriCorps members serve across the country at thousands of nonprofit, community and faith-based organizations. Since 1994, AmeriCorps members have provided more than 1.8 billion hours of service and earned nearly $4 billion in education awards to pay for college or pay back student loans.
Included within those numbers are the more than 31,000 Wisconsin residents that have served approximately 46 million hours and earned education awards totaling nearly $120 million. Additionally, Wisconsin higher education institutions and applicable organizations have received more than $266 million in education award payments since 1994.
Those interested in serving can learn more at americorps.gov/join.
