The Three Lakes Town Board moved forward with the process that would bring two new businesses to the town at its July 18 meeting.
The board considered an Administrative Review Permit application by Gerald Fults to operate a retail sales business which would be called the Winds of Time.
“It’s an antiques and collectibles store. He has to apply for that permit because he has moved into some retail space,” said town Chair Roger Brisk. “He bought the building that was previously a dance studio, so he had to apply for an Administrative Review Permit for his business.”
Brisk added the Administrative Revue Permits and Conditional Use Permits (CUPs) are administered by Oneida County.
“They are not administered by towns. So, all we did was follow the P and Z (Planning and Zoning Committee) recommendation and passed it along to the county,” he said.
The board also approved a CUP application by Scott and Renee Wisner to add a food trailer, outdoor bar, and seating to the bar/tavern (Brigg’s Bar) they recently purchased from Mark and Pam Briggs.
“The CUP was dated June 12 and it went before Planning and Zoning (and was recommended by P&Z). The sale closed June 26, so it’s now owned by the Wisners,” noted Brisk. “We saw no issues with it and passed it on to the county.”
Brisk said the county needs to do the septic perk test and the health department will do an inspection.
“What the Wisner’s plan to do is use the bathrooms in the former bar. They’ll put a patio outside and bring in a food truck. They transferred the liquor license from the Briggs,” said Brisk.
“So for this summer, they just want to have a food truck there (1057 Highway 32) and have a place for people to stop and get drinks and food. Eventually they’ll do another CUP when they build a restaurant,” he explained.
The board also discussed the Wisner’s request for a town-sponsored Community Development Investment Grant, but tabled action on the request until the county makes a decision on their CUP application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.