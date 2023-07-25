Reading is emphasized for grades K-4 in Northland Pines School District, and was one topic discussed last week by the Pines Curriculum and Instruction Policy Committee.
The committee was informed the district’s teaching “didn’t meet our needs and we need to utilize our own K-4 teachers for instruction,” according to Gretchen Smart-Hall, director of Teaching and Learning.
She added, after analyzing Pines’ current curricular in place, “we need to create a five-year plan for science and reading.”
District administrator Scott Foster said he felt reading has changed across the state, with Smart-Hall agreeing that “we have to learn to implement evidence-based learning with more focus on ‘does the student know this’?”
Smart-Hall wondered how the district should implement learning since evidence-based grading builds student responsibility. Homework came up in the discussion with Foster saying, “We still grade their homework, but we know there are kids who don’t do homework and are not motivated to do homework.”
Smart-Hall said she was comfortable with Pines’ science-based standards.
“We’re on the right track when other districts ask if they could purchase our curriculum and standards,” she said.
Foster added the district will look at adjustments as a team and what it needs to do, adding he feels they have to look at this long-term and make a plan.
The committee also discussed student assessments and what to focus on, as well as what they want to accomplish this year, making sure to have a balance of subjects for in-service programs.
Smart-Hall asked to look at how to improve professional development in order to have those subjects also for support staff.
The district does surveys of parents with several topics of interest rising to the top. The survey indicated more communication was needed on sports and colleges, along with forensics. Foster said he was somewhat surprised parents preferred to get Pines information by email.
In other activity, Pines’ new sports director, Anthony “A.J.” Zayia, was introduced to the board.
There was a discussion if Pines students were enrolled in a different school, would they be allowed to participate in Pines sports. “If they go to another school they participate in their sports, not ours,” was the response.
