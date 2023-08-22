Northland Pines High School in Eagle River was one of 142 schools in the state recognized earlier this month for high participation and achievement on Advanced Placement (AP) exams.
The district was recognized by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) in partnership with the Wisconsin Advanced Placement Advisory Council.
The 2022 Advanced Placement Pacesetter Awards are unique to Wisconsin and represent a celebration of excellence from students across the state, according to a press release from the DPI announcing the awardees.
“AP courses provide students with the opportunity for challenging college-level work and potentially earning college credit while in high school. Awards are presented to schools that have high participation in AP courses and have high percentages of students who earn a score of three or higher on the AP exam and are therefore eligible for college credit,” the release said.
The Pacesetter Awards use data from the 2021-’22 school year and are broken down into three levels which are awarded based on the combination of the AP student participation rate, as well as the percent of students earning a score of three or higher. Additional information on these criteria can be found on the DPI’s AP webpage.
Northland Pines earned Level 3 in the awards, meaning there was 10% or more of all student participation in at least one AP exam, and 60% or more of those students earned scores of 3 or above on the exams. In the 2021 cycle it earned Level 2, with 20% or more of all student participation in at least one AP exam, and 65% or more of those students earning scores of 3 or above on the exams.
Of the state’s 421 public school districts, 332 offer AP courses and exams. However, of 1,987 public high schools within these districts, only 410 offer AP courses and exams, signifying patterns of inequity across the state, the DPI said.
“These inequities include a lack of educational opportunities, inadequate mental health supports and resources, an absence of investment in STEM education, and access to nutritious meals — all which support students’ well-being and academic achievement. Access alone is not sufficient, as there is a need to further support learners and address these inequities to increase the levels of student participation and success in AP courses,” the press release said.
