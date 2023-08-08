Northland Pines District Administrator Scott Foster shared with the school board parts of the district survey of parents and staff last week, saying he felt good about most, but not all, issues the school faces.
He said he was pleased with the 374 parents that responded with a pretty even divide across all grade levels.
A strong majority, 86%, felt the board was doing what they need to do, while 90% felt the communication with parents was good.
“They prefer contact via email,” Foster noted.
Bullying was still the number one issue with most parents — 78% believe it is still happening, particularly via social media.
“Of course homework is part of a students responsibility, and 70% of parents felt homework assigned was just right, 6% felt it was too much, and 11% too little,” he said, adding that some of the surveys expressed no opinion.
Access to the internet outside of school was sufficient for 89% of those surveyed, with alternatives being community libraries and other businesses that provide free internet connections. Only 35% of parents supported long-range planning and prefer the focus to be on social issues. While substance abuse is present, they felt it was more of a county issue.
“One topic that was sort of a surprise to me was teaching financial literacy topics,” Foster said.
The school staff survey indicated the planning focus should be on more professional development opportunities, and to continue support in social programs.
There were two questions asked of staff, “What works well and what doesn’t work well?”
Other topics
Foster indicated there were two minor changes to the school calendar for this coming school year.
“We’re going to add two professional development days and we’re not going to have any snow days,” he said.
The district also has adopted the Wisconsin academic standards for language arts, math, and social studies, as well as the next generation science standards for science. The district has followed the three-year implementation plan provided by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to assure these new standards are completed at a high level.
All standards include college and career readiness skills and application, in addition to academic content.
School Resource Officer Deputy Matt Wilson indicated he has marked lockdown areas in classrooms throughout the district, and is working on improvement to the middle and high school parking lot.
Two more school resource officers are anticipated to be hired, with one covering Phelps High School, and the other North Lakeland and Arbor Vitae elementary schools.
A number of safety trainings are scheduled in the coming months, including an ATV/UTV safety course Oct. 9 at St. Germain Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Eagle River middle and high schools will host a snowmobile safety course Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as two boater safety courses April 10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 20 from 8 a.m. to noon.
For the last school year, Dep. Wilson reported 28 instances of possession of nicotine, one sale of nicotine to a minor, seven possessions of a controlled substance, three possessions of drug paraphernalia, one underage alcohol consumption, seven disorderly conduct, two damage to property, 29 simple truancy, 16 habitual truancy, and seven contributing to truancy.
Lastly, high school Principal Dan Marien reported three rounds of random drug testing. The first and second rounds of testing were all negative; however, the last round found one positive.
