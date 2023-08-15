Dispatchers last week reported at least 31 911 hangups, five car vs. animal accidents, three hit-and-run vehicle accidents, two vehicle accidents with property damage, one non reportable traffic accident, two requests to assist another agency, five burglary alarms, one fire alarm, two ambulance requests, four animal problems, one all-points broadcast, one attempt to locate, one ATV complaint, two boating violations, one burglary, nine requests to assist citizens, one citizen problem, two civil complaints and three reports of criminal damage to property.
There was also one custodial interference complaint, one death investigation, one disorderly conduct report, four disturbances, three drug problems, one vehicle fire, seven reports of lost or found property, three fraud incidents, one report of gas fumes in area, one harassment claim, one dumping problem, one intoxicated person and three juvenile problems.
Dispatchers also documented one report of downed power lines, four noise complaints, three parking problems, one order of protection, one vacation check, one repossession, four requests to assist another officer, two reports of lewd and lascivious behavior, one request to remove subject, nine reports of suspicious circumstances, four theft incidents, one threats complaint, two reports of hazardous conditions, eight traffic violations and nine welfare checks.
There were at least 47 informational or procedural entries.
In the past week, one or more persons were booked into the Vilas County Jail for the following offenses: hold on warrant from another agency, operating without a valid driver’s license, operating while intoxicated with drugs or alcohol (OWI), tampering, burglary, resisting an officer, bail jumping and violation of probation.
Eagle River Police
Among the calls received by Vilas County dispatchers were at least 48 calls for the Eagle River Police. These included two alarms, four ambulance requests, one animal problem, one bail jumping incident, two citizen disputes, four requests to assist citizens, one possession of marijuana, one disorderly conduct report, one OWI, six juvenile problems, one littering offense, two non-sufficient funds checks, one obstruction of justice offense, two probation violations, four reports of suspicious circumstances, one sex offense crime, two vehicle accidents with property damage, five traffic violations, two trespassing complaints, one unsecured premises and two welfare checks.
A total of 6 persons were taken into custody and booked into the Vilas County Jail.
Three Lakes Police
The department reported three 911 hangups, two vehicle accidents with property damage, one alarm, two ambulance requests, one animal problem, two requests to assist citizens, one request to assist motorist, one animal problem, 48 business checks, one disturbance, one request for extra patrol, one fireworks complaint, one report of hazardous conditions, two reports of lost or found property, one report of reckless driving, one fraud incident, one speed board problem, two reports of suspicious circumstances, three traffic stops and one trespassing complaint.
