Vilas County Sheriff

Dispatchers last week reported at least 31 911 hangups, five car vs. animal accidents, three hit-and-run vehicle accidents, two vehicle accidents with property damage, one non reportable traffic accident, two requests to assist another agency, five burglary alarms, one fire alarm, two ambulance requests, four animal problems, one all-points broadcast, one attempt to locate, one ATV complaint, two boating violations, one burglary,  nine requests to assist citizens, one citizen problem, two civil complaints and three reports of criminal damage to property. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.