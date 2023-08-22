Vilas County Sheriff

Dispatchers last week reported at least 25 911 hangups, four abandoned vehicles, 11 car vs. animal accidents, one hit-and-run vehicle accident, one vehicle accident with personal injury, two nonreportable vehicle accidents, two vehicle accidents with property damage, one request to assist another agency, eight burglary alarms, four fire alarms, nine ambulance requests, nine animal problems, two attempts to locate, two ATV complaints, two ATV accidents with personal injury,  one boating violation, five requests to assist citizens and five reports of criminal damage to property. 

