Dispatchers last week reported at least 25 911 hangups, four abandoned vehicles, 11 car vs. animal accidents, one hit-and-run vehicle accident, one vehicle accident with personal injury, two nonreportable vehicle accidents, two vehicle accidents with property damage, one request to assist another agency, eight burglary alarms, four fire alarms, nine ambulance requests, nine animal problems, two attempts to locate, two ATV complaints, two ATV accidents with personal injury, one boating violation, five requests to assist citizens and five reports of criminal damage to property.
There was also five disturbances, two domestic violence complaints, one grass fire, one vehicle fire, two fireworks complaints, four reports of lost-found property, one fraud incident, one harassment claim, two juvenile problems, one Lifeline alarm, one report of downed power lines, two operation while intoxicated (OWI) offenses and two orders of protection.
Also documented were three requests to assist another officer, one report of smoke in area, one request to remove subject(s), 12 reports of suspicious circumstances, four theft incidents, two threats complaints, 16 reports of hazardous conditions, 13 traffic violations, three trespassing complaints and seven welfare checks.
There were at least 44 informational or procedural entries.
In the past week, one or more persons were booked into the Vilas County Jail for the following offenses: hold on warrant from another agency, OWI, domestic violence mandatory arrest, criminal damage to property, burglary, receiving stolen property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, failure to appear and violation of probation.
Eagle River Police
Among the calls received by Vilas County dispatchers were at least 40 calls for the Eagle River Police. These included one alarm, two ambulance requests, four animal problems, four requests to assist citizens, two possessions of a controlled substance, one death investigation, two reports of disorderly conduct, one report of lost-found property, three reports of suspicious circumstances, one resisting an officer offense, one hit-and-run vehicle accident, one nonreportable vehicle accident, two vehicle accidents with property damage, three traffic violations and one welfare check.
A total of 2 persons were taken into custody and booked into the Vilas County Jail.
Three Lakes Police
The department reported three 911 hangups, one vehicle accident with property damage, one vehicle accident with personal injury, one alarm, four ambulance requests, five animal problems, three requests to assist citizens, one request to assist another agency, one disturbance, one fraud incident, one threats complaint, one report of hazardous conditions, four reports of lost or found property, one report of suspicious circumstances and 10 traffic stops.
