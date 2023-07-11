Vilas County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers last week reported at least 87 911 hang-ups, one abandoned vehicle, six car vs. animal accidents, four vehicle accidents with personal injury, seven vehicle accidents with property damage, one request to assist another agency, nine burglary alarms, four fire alarms, four ambulance requests, nine animal problems, four attempts to locate, six ATV complaints, one boating violation, one watercraft accident, 11 requests to assist citizens, three death investigations, one deliver message request, two disorderly conduct reports, five disturbances, one domestic violence complaint, two drug problems, two fires, two fireworks complaints, eight reports of found property, one fraud incident, one harassment complaint, one dumping problem, one intoxicated person report, one juvenile problem, five reports of downed power lines, two reports of lost property, one missing persons report, four noise complaints, four operation while intoxicated (OWI) under drugs or alcohol offenses, three parking problems, one repossession, one report of lewd and lascivious behavior, three remove subject requests, 17 reports of suspicious circumstances, three theft incidents, two threats complaints, 13 reports of hazardous conditions, 13 traffic violations, one traffic road rage incident, two trespassing reports, one unsecured premises and nine welfare checks.
There were at least 64 informational or procedural entries.
In the past week, one or more persons were booked into the Vilas County Jail for the following offenses: warrant hold for another agency, operation after suspension, OWI, battery, armed while intoxicated, bail jumping, disorderly conduct, possession of schedule one and two narcotics, possession of marijuana, mandatory domestic violence arrest and failure to appear.
Eagle River Police
A weekly incident and arrest report was not received this week from the Eagle River Police Department ahead of press time.
Three Lakes Police
The Three Lakes Police Department reported 18 911 hangups, three alarms, two ambulance requests, 10 animal problems, three requests to assist citizens, two requests to assist another agency, 62 business checks, one disorderly conduct report, one disturbance, one drivers license violation, two requests for extra patrol, two fireworks complaints, three reports of hazardous conditions, two welfare checks, one dumping problem, 12 ordinance violations, one parking violation, five reports of lost or found property, two reports of reckless driving, eight reports of suspicious circumstances, one theft incident, one traffic complaint, one request for traffic control and five traffic stops.
