Vilas County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers last week reported at least 32 911 hangups, seven car vs. animal accidents, one vehicle accident with personal injury, five vehicle accidents with property damage, one request to assist another agency, four burglary alarms, one fire alarm, four ambulance requests, four animal problems, four attempts to locate, three ATV complaints, two boating violations, one burning problem, one report of child abuse or neglect, eight requests to assist citizens, one counterfeit currency problem, two reports of criminal damage to property, one custodial interference complaint, one death investigation, two requests to deliver messages, one disorderly conduct report, four disturbances, one domestic violence complaint, two drug problems, one grass fire, two fireworks complaints, five reports of found or lost property, two fraud incidents, one harassment claim, two dumping problems, one intoxicated person, three juvenile problems, two noise complaints, three operating while intoxicated (OWI) with drugs-alcohol offenses, one parking problem, two orders of protection, one vacation check, two requests to assist another officer, one report of lewd and lascivious behavior, one report of smoke in area, two requests to remove subject, nine reports of suspicious circumstances, one theft by contract, two threats complaints, two reports of hazardous conditions, 13 traffic violations, two trespassing complaints, one vehicle identification number inspection, two general weapons offenses and eight welfare checks.
There were at least 56 informational or procedural entries.
In the past week, one or more persons were booked into the Vilas County Jail for the following offenses: hold on warrant for another agency, operation after revocation, OWI, bail jumping, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, mandatory domestic violence arrest and violation of probation.
Eagle River Police
Among the calls received by Vilas County dispatchers were at least 33 calls for the Eagle River Police. These included a total of two abandoned vehicles, one aircraft problem, one ambulance request, four animal problems, three requests to assist citizens, one disorderly conduct report, one driving under the influence (DUI) offense, one failure to pay incident, two information requests, two juvenile problems, one report of lost or found property, one littering problem, three probation violations, two reports of suspicious circumstances, one hit-and-run vehicle accident, three vehicle accidents with property damage, one report of hazardous conditions, one utility problem and two welfare checks.
A total of 3 persons were taken into custody and booked into the Vilas County Jail.
Three Lakes Police
The Three Lakes Police Department reported five 911 hangups, two vehicle accidents with property damage, five ambulance requests, two animal problems, two requests to assist citizens, three requests to assist motorists, two requests to assist another agency, 43 business checks, one custodial interference incident, one civil matter, two mental health commitments, one fireworks complaint, one fraud incident, one threats complaint, two reports of hazardous conditions, two welfare checks, one dumping problem, one narcotics violation, one report of reckless driving, one speed board problem, two theft incidents, one traffic complaint and five traffic stops.
