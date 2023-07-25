Vilas County Sheriff

Vilas County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers last week reported at least 32 911 hangups, seven car vs. animal accidents, one vehicle accident with personal injury, five vehicle accidents with property damage, one request to assist another agency, four burglary alarms, one fire alarm, four ambulance requests, four animal problems, four attempts to locate, three ATV complaints, two boating violations, one burning problem, one report of child abuse or neglect, eight requests to assist citizens, one counterfeit currency problem, two reports of criminal damage to property, one custodial interference complaint, one death investigation, two requests to deliver messages, one disorderly conduct report, four disturbances, one domestic violence complaint, two drug problems, one grass fire, two fireworks complaints, five reports of found or lost property, two fraud incidents, one harassment claim, two dumping problems, one intoxicated person, three juvenile problems, two noise complaints, three operating while intoxicated  (OWI) with drugs-alcohol offenses, one parking problem, two orders of protection, one vacation check, two requests to assist another officer, one report of lewd and lascivious behavior, one report of smoke in area, two requests to remove subject, nine reports of suspicious circumstances, one theft by contract, two threats complaints, two reports of hazardous conditions, 13 traffic violations, two trespassing complaints, one vehicle identification number inspection, two general weapons offenses and eight welfare checks.  

