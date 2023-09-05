Dispatchers last week reported at least eight 911 hangups, two abandoned vehicles, four vehicle vs. deer accidents, one vehicle accident with personal injury, one nonreportable traffic accident, one vehicle accident with property damage, four burglary alarms, one fire alarm, five ambulance requests, four animal problems, one violation of bond conditions, one battery to prisoner offense, three requests to assist citizens and one civil complaint.
Also reported were two disturbances, one drug problem, two reports of found or lost property, three fraud incidents, one harassment claim, two dumping problems, one intoxicated person, one littering offense, one vacation check, one request to assist another officer, one report of lewd and lascivious behavior and three reports of suspicious circumstances.
Dispatchers also documented three theft incidents, one threats complaint, five reports of hazardous conditions, 13 traffic violations, two trespassing complaints, one unsecured premises and six welfare checks.
There were at least 33 informational or procedural entries.
In the past week, one or more persons were booked into the Vilas County Jail for the following offenses: hold on warrant for another agency, failure to comply with sex offender registration, fourth degree sexual assault, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, failure to support a child (120 days+), failure to appear, failure to pay and violation of probation.
Eagle River Police
Among the calls received by Vilas County dispatchers were at least 17 calls for the Eagle River Police. These included one abandoned vehicle, one ambulance request, three animal problems, three requests to assist citizens, one disorderly conduct report, one juvenile problem, two probation violations, two traffic hazards and one welfare check.
A total of 2 persons was taken into custody and booked into the Vilas County Jail.
Three Lakes Police
The department reported four 911 hangups, one vehicle accident with property damage, one alarm, one ambulance request, three animal problems, two requests to assist citizens, 31 business checks, one disturbance, one request for extra patrol, one operation while intoxicated offense, one report of reckless driving, one fraud incident, four traffic stops and two criminal damage to property offenses.
