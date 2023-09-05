Vilas County Sheriff

Dispatchers last week reported at least eight 911 hangups, two abandoned vehicles, four vehicle vs. deer accidents, one vehicle accident with personal injury, one nonreportable traffic accident, one vehicle accident with property damage, four burglary alarms, one fire alarm, five ambulance requests, four animal problems, one violation of bond conditions, one battery to prisoner offense, three requests to assist citizens and one civil complaint. 

