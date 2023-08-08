Vilas County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers last week reported at least 40 911 hangups, seven car vs. animal accidents, one hit-and-run vehicle accident, five vehicle accidents with personal injury, two vehicle accidents with property damage, one nonreportable traffic accident, two requests to assist another agency, three burglary alarms, two fire alarms, five ambulance requests, 10 animal problems, three attempts to locate, one ATV accident with personal injury, two ATV complaints, 11 requests to assist citizens, one report of criminal damage to property, two death investigations, two disorderly conduct reports, four disturbances, one domestic violence complaint, one drug problem, one emergency detention, two vehicle fires, one fireworks complaint, six reports of lost or found property, one report of gas fumes, three harassment complaints, one littering problem, one missing persons report, three noise complaints, one operation while intoxicated (OWI) with drugs or alcohol offense, three parking problems, three vacation checks, one repossession, six requests to assist another officer, one report of lewd and lascivious behavior, one request to remove subject, one suicide attempt, 13 reports of suspicious circumstances, six theft incidents, four reports of hazardous conditions, 15 traffic violations, one trespassing complaint, two general weapons offenses and eight welfare checks.
There were at least 56 informational or procedural entries.
In the past week, one or more persons were booked into the Vilas County Jail for the following offenses: discharge of bodily fluid by a public service worker, obstructing justice, disorderly conduct and failure to appear in court.
Eagle River Police
Among the calls received by Vilas County dispatchers were at least 42 calls for the Eagle River Police. These included a total of one request to assist another agency, three ambulance requests, one animal problem, one bail-jumping offense, four requests to assist citizens, two disorderly conduct offenses, two disorderly conduct reports, one false alarm, three juvenile problems, three reports of lost or found property, one probation violation, two reports of suspicious circumstances, one sex offense crime, two vehicle accidents with personal injury, one report of hazardous conditions, three traffic violations, one trespassing complaint, one theft incident and one welfare check.
A total of 1 person was taken into custody and booked into the Vilas County Jail.
Three Lakes Police
The Three Lakes Police Department reported four 911 hangups, five alarms, eight ambulance requests, three animal problems, six requests to assist citizens, one request to assist another agency, 39 business checks, one civil matter, one disturbance, two requests for extra patrol, one fire, two welfare checks, one neighbor complaint, one noise complaint, five reports of lost or found property, one speed board problem, one report of suspicious circumstances, one traffic complaint, two traffic stops and one trespassing complaint.
