Vilas County Sheriff

Vilas County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers last week reported at least 40 911 hangups, seven car vs. animal accidents, one hit-and-run vehicle accident,  five vehicle accidents with personal injury, two vehicle accidents with property damage, one nonreportable traffic accident, two requests to assist another agency, three burglary alarms, two fire alarms, five ambulance requests, 10 animal problems, three attempts to locate, one ATV accident with personal injury, two ATV complaints,  11 requests to assist citizens, one report of criminal damage to property, two death investigations, two disorderly conduct reports, four disturbances, one domestic violence complaint, one drug problem, one emergency detention, two vehicle fires, one fireworks complaint, six reports of lost or found property, one report of gas fumes, three harassment complaints, one littering problem, one missing persons report, three noise complaints, one operation while intoxicated (OWI) with drugs or alcohol offense, three parking problems, three vacation checks, one repossession, six requests to assist another officer, one report of lewd and lascivious behavior, one request to remove subject, one suicide attempt, 13 reports of suspicious circumstances, six theft incidents, four reports of hazardous conditions, 15 traffic violations, one trespassing complaint, two general weapons offenses and eight welfare checks.    

