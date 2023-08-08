With broadband coverage expansion being a hot button topic in the North Woods, the public is being asked to help update coverage availability areas by taking part in two different online surveys.

The first, being the Vilas County Economic Development Corporation’s (VCEDC) GEN3 Broadband Survey, aims to provide accurate data for funding, develop detailed availability and coverage maps, and demonstrate improvement. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.