With broadband coverage expansion being a hot button topic in the North Woods, the public is being asked to help update coverage availability areas by taking part in two different online surveys.
The first, being the Vilas County Economic Development Corporation’s (VCEDC) GEN3 Broadband Survey, aims to provide accurate data for funding, develop detailed availability and coverage maps, and demonstrate improvement.
The survey was created in order to determine what type of locations need or already have access to broadband, and whether they are year-round or seasonal homes, businesses, or other establishments. Results will be added to the VCEDC’s GEN4 Broadband Map that shows current coverage areas.
VCEDC officials detailed if broadband is currently available or in use at one’s place of residence, a speed test at said residence can help out in updating the survey as well. To participate in the survey, visit vilascountyedc.org/speedtest.
“To further strengthen and diversify Vilas County’s economy, the VCEDC is focused on making Vilas County a broadband destination by working with the municipalities, Lac du Flambeau Tribe, internet service providers, and county leadership to provide education, leadership, planning, support, and networking,” said VCEDC Broadband Workgroup Chairman Bill Niemuth.
An additional survey from the Wisconsin Broadband Office (WBO) is being offered and was designed to catalog individuals experience with internet or lack thereof. With this survey, the VCEDC and WBO can help accurately understand a variety of broadband needs and be able to further improve internet access.
How the organizations will do so is through the recent distribution of federal Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment funding. The survey is confidential and the number of responses will be visualized on an online mapping tool.
