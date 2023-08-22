The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced Three Lakes Sanitary District No. 1 is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to improve its public drinking water system, and public comments will be accepted until later this month.

The project includes the replacement of water mains throughout the Three Lakes Sanitary District No. 1 area.

