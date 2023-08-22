The public is invited to take part in an informational hearing early next month regarding a permit application for installation of a new pier on the channel at the previous site of Lake Forest Golf Course.
The property includes shoreline along the connecting waterway between Eagle and Voyageur lakes on the Eagle River Chain of Lakes where an existing pier would be removed and two new piers would be installed.
Zachary Nichols, on behalf of the new The Crossing at Lake Forest condominium project that will be comprised of 155 units, has applied to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for a permit to install the second pier.
Nichols is the project manager for Dalmark Development Group LLC., a real estate firm based in Leawood, Kansas, that purchased the golf course last February for $2.5 million.
The proposed project consists of removal of the existing pier and installation of two new piers with boardwalks. Dalmark provided a narrative to the DNR on why an additional pier is needed.
The narrative states the specific parcel where the frontage occurs will eventually have a restaurant that will service the local and surrounding community.
“Our purpose for this application is to: 1) stabilize and improve the existing shoreline and 2) install a dock system that will allow patrons to safely access our restaurant via boat. We went through a pre-application process with the DNR to ensure all reasonable alternatives/options were explored, and have incorporated all suggestions from that process,” Dalmark said.
The company added that, due to the commercial use of this parcel, it is requesting permission to double the amount of piers along the shoreline. The letter sent to the DNR states that Dalmark believes it has located the piers in an area that minimizes impact on the waterway, and has done its best to avoid the critical “choke point.”
Claiming it has taken strides to make shoreline improvements, Dalmark’s petition to the DNR proposes 18 total piers with 34 boat slips, with piers divided into two different areas.
Area one would consist of 12 piers, or 23 boat slips, which would be open to restaurant patrons. Dalmark says it has divided the area in the middle in order to avoid creating an obstruction for animals moving from land to water.
One area would access land via stairs, while another would access land via ramp.
“It is important to us to have an accessible area where patrons can get from their boat to our restaurant via an accessible route,” the letter said.
Area two would consist of six piers, or 11 boat slips, which would be restricted for commercial use only and not accessible to the public. Dalmark added that area would be used for boat rentals operated by the company, and two spaces would not be accessible due to the naturally enhanced area that it would provide.
Also proposed is the addition of a 6-foot dock boardwalk at area one, and a 4-foot boardwalk at area two. The proposed piers would be 3 feet wide, which Dalmark states is the minimum width to “provide safe egress to and from the boats.”
The length of the piers would be 18 feet with a width between them of 22 feet.
“We are anticipating a large number of pontoons to utilize this area and 22 feet allows these types of boats to safely come and go from this area,” it said.
Tree relocation
The proposal outlines a number of shoreline improvements, including utilizing biologs and riprap at a few locations to naturally enhance and stabilize existing erosion.
Dalmark also proposed relocating a few of the downed trees located along the shoreline that currently provide animal habitat, but are creating an obstruction in the waterway.
“We are proposing to relocate a few of the trees and create 58 linear feet of naturally enhanced shoreline,” the narrative states. “We will bring one tree over and anchor it parallel to the shoreline, then cut two other trees approximately 5 feet out from the base and anchor those at an approximately 45-degree angle to the shoreline in a crisscross pattern.
“This will remove the obstruction from the waterway, create an enhanced habitat area for fish and other wildlife, and create a wave break to protect the shoreline.”
Public comment
period
The informational hearing will take place Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 4 p.m. via Zoom, where attendees can learn more about the proposed activity and submit written or oral comments about the waterway and project.
It should be noted that the DNR has made a tentative determination that it will issue the permit or contract for the proposed activity.
Individuals may submit written comments to nicole.hays@wisconsin.gov or Nicole Hays, 107 Sutliff Ave., Rhinelander, WI 54501. Comments should include the docket number (IP-NO-2023-64-02012) or application name (Nichols). Comments much be postmarked no later than 10 days after the date of the informational hearing in order to be considered.
To learn more about the proposal, individuals can visit the DNR’s permit tracking website at permits.dnr.wi.gov/water/SitePages/Permit%20Search.aspx, then search for Nichols.
To join the meeting virtually on Sept. 6, visit zoom.us and use meeting identification code 876 3779 7508. People also can participate by calling 1-312-626-6799 and using passcode 161607.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.