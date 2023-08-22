The public is invited to take part in an informational hearing early next month regarding a permit application for installation of a new pier on the channel at the previous site of Lake Forest Golf Course.

The property includes shoreline along the connecting waterway between Eagle and Voyageur lakes on the Eagle River Chain of Lakes where an existing pier would be removed and two new piers would be installed.

