The recent purchase of a property on the corner of highways 45 and G just north of Eagle River by Ahlborn Equipment Inc. aims to bring a number of new jobs to the area.
Ahlborn Equipment is operated by second-generation owners and brothers, Woody and Tracey Ahlborn, out of Sayner. It has been a family-owned business since its inception in 1961 by their father, Gene, and provides chainsaw equipment as well as lawn and garden accessories.
Over the years the business has continued to expand, adding other product lines as well as moving into online markets such as Amazon.
After heavy snowfalls collapsed roofs at two of Ahlborn’s warehouse spaces in the St. Germain area on April 1, the company was looking to rebuild and relocate as much inventory as possible under one roof.
They purchased the property in August from Carl Ruedebusch, with the intent to build another warehouse at the site and bring an estimated 15 to 20 jobs to Vilas County.
The sale was celebrated last Friday with a visit to Eagle River by Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC); Molly Ahlborn, in attendance for her husband, Woody, who was out of town; Eye on Entrepreneurs Network (EOE) General Manager Barry McLeane and owner Carl Ruedebusch; and Karen Margelofsky, executive director of Eagle River Revitalization Program.
Molly Ahlborn explained that the construction of two to three warehouses up to 50,000 square feet in size is planned, which will house a print shop, sales office and executive office at the site.
She also added that they purchased the house built by the Northland Pines High School building and trades class, which will also be used at the property.
There is no strict timeline of when the project will be complete, but Molly said that Woody is already making moves to get the project rolling.
“If you know Woody, it’ll be tomorrow. He moves at lightning speed,” she said, which was met with agreement by group members who have worked with him in the past. “I know he’s already made a bunch of calls and has things in motion.”
Molly expressed her enthusiasm for the project, both from a community- and a family aspect.
“We’re big supporters of the community, so we’re really excited to have this location,” she said.
Ahlborn Equipment will continue to be headquartered in Sayner, as this project is going to be an additional expansion to the existing locations in Sayner and St. Germain.
Certified site
One of the draws of this specific site is that it is state-certified, meaning it meets certain criteria set by the state, such as having utilities at the ready, as well as access to internet and other amenities, such as airports and recreation.
Ruedebusch has long envisioned a larger potential for Vilas County. In addition to the network of EOE buildings that act as incubators for start-up businesses, he spearheaded bringing one of these “certified sites” to Vilas County at the Highway G property.
The combination of recreation features and certified site designation provides a blend of attributes that appeal to companies as well as the employees they hire.
This specific property offers 21 acres of contiguous land at the northwest corner of the two highways’ intersection, and all utilities are at the lot line, including electric, natural gas, water, sanitary sewer, telecom, and internet.
In 2016, Ruedebusch noted there were a total of 19 Wisconsin state-certified sites from the Wausau area and southward, which inspired him to seek out a potential site in Vilas County to be certified.
He located the property which was then owned by the city of Eagle River, and after negotiating a sale with the city, purchased the site at highways 45 and G. Several months later, an accounting company, Deloitte, completed its work to certify the site and it was listed as the 20th certified site in the state.
Ruedebusch dedicated the site to job creation, and while other groups showed interest in purchasing the property, his patience paid off and he ultimately decided the Ahlborns’ plans aligned with his goals.
During the gathering, McLeane spoke about the property.
“Carl, when he bought this property, wanted to focus on jobs. He had plenty of opportunities to do a housing development here — not affordable housing, but a housing development — and we turned those down in favor of jobs,” McLeane said.
“Jobs are what in our mind, economic development is really about. Jobs bring everything else to a community,” McLeane added.
Another chapter
for EOE
Always seeking ways to encourage new business in Vilas County, Ruedebusch has served as chairman of Vilas County Economic Development Corporation. He also started an EOE network of buildings to host entrepreneurs in 2012 by aiding start-ups with mentoring, office or assembly space.
With no judgement as to the type of business, EOE provided entry-level counseling as well as seasoned specifics with regard to financing, legal, accounting, marketing and social media.
Now up to six locations, EOE incubators were critical once Covid began spreading and people began fleeing to the North Woods.
“Whole families needed places to work that included high speed internet, students needed places to study, college students needed places to complete internships,” McLeane said. “Remote work became the mantra of the day and EOE was ready for the influx with 45 working spaces available county-wide.
“To date with private offices, co-working space, Zoom rooms and common areas, EOE has accommodated upwards of 230 individuals needing an alternate space to work,” he said.
