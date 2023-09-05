The recent purchase of a property on the corner of highways 45 and G just north of Eagle River by Ahlborn Equipment Inc. aims to bring a number of new jobs to the area.

Ahlborn Equipment is operated by second-generation owners and brothers, Woody and Tracey Ahlborn, out of Sayner. It has been a family-owned business since its inception in 1961 by their father, Gene, and provides chainsaw equipment as well as lawn and garden accessories.

