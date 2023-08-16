The real estate transactions listed below are being published at the request of many of our readers. The information is public record and reflects an index of each week’s transactions.
Property transactions exceeding $10,000 recorded at the Vilas County Courthouse the past week and the transfer fee:
July 28, 2023
Peggy A. Ziebart, Peggy A. Moore and Scott A. Moore to Daniel W. Knitt and Lori B. Knitt, lot 2 and out lot 1 of plat 1024 in Eagle Woods and gov lot 2 in 34-40-8, $1,200
Estate of Elmer G. Prell, Pers Rep Brian G. Prell and Pers Rep Jennifer L. Tromp to Lloyd S. and Katie Y. Marks Revocable Trust, SW NE and SE NE in 17-42-10, $1,080
Thomas G. Ulrich 1998 Trust, Trustee Thomas G. Ulrich and Trustee Vicki J. Ulrich to David A. Jr. and Debra L. Ulrich Living Trust, gov lots 5 and 10 in 13-40-11, $849
July 31, 2023
Hamm Family Trust 02/02/17 and Trustee Frank Barborich to William Fish and Mary Fish, gov lot 4 in 26-40-8 and NE SE in 27-40-8, $1,830
Matras Trust 09/16/16, Trustee Michael A. Matras and Trustee Julia A. Matras to Jeffrey Blattner and Mardee Blattner, gov lot 5 and SW NE in 33-40-5, $1,920
Jonathan D. Gellings and Jillian K. Gellings to Joshua C. Castle and Larissa K. Castle, lot 1 of plat CSM5659, SE SW in 3-39-10, lots 1 and 2 of plat CSM5304, $975
Max Edward and Frances Jeanne Rockafellow Trust and Trustee Max Edward Rockafellow to Hafkey Property Management LLC, lot 7 of plat CSM5788 and SW SW in 30-40-10, $570
Donald R. Kahles, Cheryl I. Kahles and POA Donald R. Kahles to Richard A. Halvorsen and Rhanessa A. Halvorsen, lot 1 of plat CSM5423 and SW NW in 36-40-10, $1,755
Joseph G. and Nancy C. Steinhage Revocable Trust, Trustee Joseph G. Steinhage and Trustee Nancy C. Steinhage to James A. Mosel and Julie A. Hancock, gov lots 6 and 7 in 23-44-5, gov lots 2, 4 and 5 in 26-44-5, gov lot 1 and SW NW in 25-44-5, $696
Michael Ernst Osterdal to Janssen Investments LLC, NE NE, NW NE, SW NE and SE NE in 35-40-6, out lot 2 of plat 347 in Tuckaway Estates, $1,150.50
Kent L. Kohn and Patricia A. Kohn to Loretta M. Johnson, unit 740-4 of plat 777 in Bridges Landing Condominium, $885
Mitzi Ann Mathesius to Mitzi Ann Mathesius and Martin John Mathesius, SE SW in 36-40-8, $366
Daryl B. Nikolaus and Robin S. Nikolaus to Diane A. Onik, SE NW in 22-41-9, $735
Schillinger Investments LLC to Christopher G. Nor and Alexandra S. Nor, lot 17 of plat 863 in Whistling Pines Estates, $1,092.30
Aaron S. Ritter to Colton Tyler Trina and Martin Trina, unit 2 of plat 1075 in Shields Road Condominium, $735
Max Edward and Frances Jeanne Rockafellow Trust and Trustee Max Edward Rockafellow to Dan Wendland and Ivy Wendland, lot 6 of plat CSM5788 and SW SW in 30-40-10, $615
August 1, 2023
Tara Hulka, Brady Francois, Tyler Francois, Alexandra Francois and Kandace Francois to Peter J. Baltus Trust of 2016 and Trustee Peter J. Baltus, NW NW and SW NW in 15-40-8, $1,347
Larry J. and Maxine E. Bickelhaupt Revocable Trust, Trustee Larry J. Bickelhaupt and Trustee Maxine E. Bickelhaupt to Timothy B. Lacount II, Timothy B. La Count II, Gabriele L. Lacount and Gabriele L. La Count, SW SE in 12-41-11, $975
Roland John Schacht III to Salvatore T. Granata Sr. Revocable Trust and Trustee Salvatore T. Granata Sr., lots 16-20 of plat 254 in Point Oie, $2,205
David Holperin, James Holperin, Mark Holperin and Jane Shadick to Hubbard’s Cupboards LLC, lot 5 in block 1 of plat 413 in Silver Lake Addn, $1,080
Corey Kopke and Sarah Ann Kopke to Timothy C. Smith and Katherine V. Smith, gov lot 3 in 11-43-7, $375
Catherine M. Thomas and Gerald T. Mroch, gov lots 3 and 4 in 35-44-6, $480
Darcy J.K. Murphy to Benjamin M. Penniman, gov lot 2, NW NE and SW NE in 6-40-6, $885
Lance J. Powalisz to The Northwoods Alliance Incorporated, NE NW, NW NW, SW NW, SE NW, NE SW, NW SW, SW SW and SE SW in 27-43-8, $1,287
Richard J. Nosek, Debora J. Quinn, Debora J. Nosek-Quinn, Steven H. Nosek and Margaret M. Voth to Tom E. Steinberger and Connie L. Steinberger, gov lot 4 in 15-40-10, $1,725
August 2, 2023
Gary W. Allis to Phillip Souzek, gov lot 2 in 35-44-5, $1,530
Mark D. Fasula and Mary K. Fasula to Brett W. Beversdorf and Jackie L. Beversdorf, lots 27 and 28 of plat 17 in Big Bass Addn, $1,692
Samuel J. Roseland and Mariah C. Clements to Jill E. Derdzinski, gov lot 2 in 34-40-6, $390
Justin Sienicki and Alicia Sienicki to Sienicki Premier Investments LLC, gov lots 1 and 2 in 10-40-6, $391.20
Wayne D. Woller to Ryan Trapp and Michelle Trapp, SE SE in 25-40-6, $636
August 3, 2023
John S. Barron and Donna J. Barron to Stephen P. Koehnke and Kari E. Koehnke, lot 39 and out lots 1-4 of plat 822 in High Ground at Maple Ridge, $40.50
JDVR LLC to Town of Boulder Junction, lot 4 in block 6 of plat 418 in Boulder Junction Assessors Plt, $292.50
James H. Olson and Jean M. Olson to Rick L. Britten and Rea L. Britten, NE NW in 8-40-8, $1,050
Larry J. Nussbaumer and Cynthia B. Nussbaumer to Clyde M. Chumbley, NW SW in 8-42-11, $174
Lynn Latvys to Susan Green, NW NE in 35-40-6, lots 13-16 of plat 361 in Vilas Village, $1,431
Charles W. Richardson Jr. to Kathy Schleh, Gary Sagunsky and Karen Hallam, NE NW in 2-41-9, $225
August 4, 2023
Steven Neil Kaye and Ilene Si Kaye to Kristen L. Beck, unit 11 of plat 262 in Resort of the Woods Condo, $705
Michael A. Krueger and Mary H. Krueger to Laura L. Hois Living Trust, Trustee Laura L. Hois, William R. Hois Living Trust and Trustee William R. Hois, gov lots 2 and 3 in 29-41-12 and plat 670, $1,551.60
Jay Hollnagel and Theresa A. Hollnagel to Stephen Schaefer and Debra Schaefer, gov lot 4 in 20-40-11, $1,170
August 7, 2023
Estate of Nancy A. Andersen and Pers Rep Jon E. Baum to Jon E. Baum, gov lot 2 in 4-41-6, $270
GPS II Inc to Baylen Caley and Kyle Wagoner, NW SW in 27-40-8, $59.70
James A. D’Amico and Judy L. D’Amico to Eric D. Schoessow and Nicole M. Schoessow, gov lot 3 in 3-40-8, $1,500
Dennis J. Leask to Gina Kimber Earley, NW NE in 33-43-9, $72.90
Jason J. Edge and Tara J. Edge to Brad Henninger, Tyler McCoy and Tyler Mc Coy, unit 6 of plat 87 in Elbert’s Resort Condo, $1,281
Estate of Dorothy Matula and Pers Rep Glenn Roy Matula to Walter W. Gaulke and Nancy J. Gaulke, NW NE and gov lot 2 in 4-39-10, $900
Nielsen Living Trust 12/10/14 and Trustee Jette K. Nielsen to Kelly Miller and Anthony Miller, gov lot 4 in 24-40-5, $2,220
Paul G. Senft and Lisa A. Senft to Larry E. Quentin and Sharon A. Quentin, gov lot 8 in 26-40-8, $2,397
Daniel Mark Waldoch to Jo Ann Simons, gov lots 1 and 2 in 31-40-10, $119.70
August 8, 2023
Judith A. Arnold to Bear Country Builders Inc., lots 120 and 42 of plat 263 in Rest Lake, gov lots 2, 3, 4 and 7 in 9-42-5, gov lot 8 in 4-42-5, $1,494
David A. Konopacky and Kevin D. Konnow to Chad Cain, lot 3 of plat CSM5775, SW SW in 15-41-10, $51
Betty J. Finn Living Trust and Trustee William C. Finn Jr. to Megan Castaneda, lot 18 of plat 1 in Adams Wally Stormy Lake Subd, $1,845
Stuart H. Groehler and Heather Groehler to Kristina S. Keller, lots 23 and 24 of plat 154 in Indian Trail, $1,080
Mark L. Haag and Gina M. Haag to Daniel J. Weisheipl and Karen S. Schmidt, SW NE in 10-42-7, $813
Raymond A. Kangas to John T. Vacula and Margaret H. Vacula, gov lot 1 and NE NW in 22-41-11, $795
August 9, 2023
Wayne and Heidi Trapp Trust, Trapp Revocable Trust 11/11/98, Trustee Wayne Trapp and Trustee Heidi Trapp to Lisa Albanese, lot 3 of plat CSM5574, SE SE and SW SE in 36-40-6, $1,425
Timothy Tosch and Cindi Tosch to Jerome E. Cowan, NW NW in 8-42-10, $139.50
John P. Faro and Nancy A. Faro to Phillip V. Swenson and Linda K. Hogate, SE SW in 29-40-8, $840
Nancy Hafer to Mark Geier and Joan Ranieri, gov lot 6 in 28-41-5 and SW SW in 27-41-5, $1,350
David A. Konopacky and Kevin D. Konnow to Raymond Kangas, NW SW and SW SW in 15-41-10, $189
August 10, 2023
Richard A. Albrecht to Kyle A. Tostenson, SW SE in 22-41-10, $360
National Finance 1 LLC to Janell L. O’Brien, lot 2 of plat CSM5778, NW NW, SW NW and NE NW in 27-41-9; NW NE, NE NE and NE NW in 28-41-9, $149.70
