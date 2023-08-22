The real estate transactions listed below are being published at the request of many of our readers. The information is public record and reflects an index of each week’s transactions.
Property transactions exceeding $10,000 recorded at the Vilas County Courthouse the past week and the transfer fee:
August 11, 2023
DMD Investments Inc to Gray Wolf Holdings LLC, SW SE in 11-42-10, $1,530
Jill A. Freesen October 1995 Trust and Trustee Tyler R. Freesen to Jennie Kathleen Kramer Revocable Living Trust, gov lots 5 and 6 in 34-40-5, $958.50
Roland John Schacht III to Mitchell S. Kelley, NE NW in 34-41-8, $615
Wayne A. Schilling Sr. and Tracy L. Schilling to Todd Ryan Schilling and Jennifer Jane Schilling, SE NE in 25-40-9, $45
August 14, 2023
Estate of John A. Dalide and Pers Rep Brian D. Bonebrake to Jonathan Samuel and Jennifer O’Flanagan, lots 20 and 21 in block 1 of plat 79 in Eagle Crest Plat, $1,905
Bobby H. Bradley and Roxanne L. Bradley to GSSJ-SS LLC, lot 11 in block 4 of plat 69 in De Haas’ Red Oaks Estates, $66
David G. Jacobus to David Bringe and Kim Bringe, SW SE and SE SW in 9-42-7, $105
Estate of Michael P. Mcfarland, Estate of Michael P. Mc farland and Pers Rep Becky Jo Dunn to Jason L. Vermoch, SE SE in 25-40-9, $250.50
Paula A. Freeman and Paula A. Scheftgen to William R. Hogenmiller and Cheryl S. Hogenmiller, SE NW in 13-41-10, $69
Richter Family Trust 04/17/13, Trustee Guy E. Richter and Trustee Gail J. Kuklinski to Jared D. Gall and Whitney M. Gall, SE NE in 34-40-10, $1,725
Heartwood Forestland Fund VII LLC to WIMI Forestlands LLC, NE NE, NW NE, SW NE, SE NE, NE NW, NW NW, SE NW, NE SW, NE SE and NW SE in 22-43-5; NE NE, NW NE, NE NW, NW NW, SW NW, SE NW, NE SW, NW SW and SW NE in 23-43-5; NE NW, NW NW, SW NW and SE NW in 24-43-5; SW SW, SE SW, SW SE and SE SE in 1-43-5; NE NW, SE NW, NE SW, NW SW and SE SW in 9-43-5; NE NE, NW NE, SW NE, SE NE, NE NW, NW NW, SW NW, SE NW, NE SW, NW SW, SW SW, SE SW, NE SE, NW SE, SW SE and SE SE in 12-43-5; NE NE, NW NE, SW NE, SE NE,NE NW, NW NW, SW NW, SE NW, NE SW, NW SW, SW SW, SE SW, NE SE, NW SE, SW SE and SE SE in 13-43-5; NW SW, SW SW, SW SE, SE SW and SE SE in 14-43-5; NE SW, NW SW, SW SW, SE SW, NE SE, NW SE, SW SE and SE SE in 15-43-5; NE NW, NW NW, SW NW, SE NW, NE SW, NW SW, SE SW, NE SE, NW SE, SW SE and SE SE in 16-43-5; NE NE, NW NE and NE NW in 21-43-5, $7,689
Zebulun A. Klessig to Jason W. Taege and Alexia D. Hohol-Taege, gov lot 5 in 1-40-10, $570
Steven J. Wolfe to Michael A. McCracken, Michael A. Mc Cracken, Sara B. McCracken and Sara B. Mc Cracken, lot 36 of plat 177 in Leisure Estates, $300
Hewlon Zimmer Revocable Trust and Trustee Bree N. Zimmer-Pedrayes, gov lot 8 in 20-40-10, $720
August 15, 2023
Vilas County Commercial LLC to Ahlborn Land Holdings LLC, lot 1 of plat CSM5373, NW NW, NE NW, SE NW and SW NW in 21-40-10, $900
Alward Properties LLC to James D. Ayers and Carole J. Ayers, gov lot 2 in 27-40-10, $209.70
Tymega LLC to Green Sky Cabin and Guide Service LLC, SW NW and gov lot 4 in 30-40-8, $2,172
Laverne R. Mattick and POA Ronald J. Rogers to Wyandock Holdings LLC, gov lot 7 in 26-40-5, $975
August 16, 2023
Daniel P. Danko and Jean C. Danko to Beverly J. and Robert L. Draeving Jr. Revocable Trust of 2008, lot 5 and out lot 5 of plat 167 in Lac Vieux Desert Shores, $540
Donald H. Furo to Terry Olson, Bruce Eidson, Robert Kluczinske, Matthew Kluczinske and Cory Wonzy, SE NE in 16-41-12, $30
Pools and Properties LLC to Gehl Family Trust 03/21/08, unit 1 of plat 824 in Fence Lake Condominiums, $3,750
Michael S. Hicks and Lindsey D. Hicks to David C. Gould Sr. and Sarah J. Gould, lot 2 of plat CSM5660; gov lot 9 and SW SW in 35-40-9, $79.50
GPS II Inc. to J3 Investment Group LLC, lot 1 of plat CSM5464 and NW SW in 27-40-8, $210
Estate of Mark W. Zdroik and Pers Rep Todd R. Zdroik to Tall Pines Real Estate LLC, lots 14 and 15 of plat 285 in Sandborn Co., $1,320
August 17, 2023
Paul W. Doucas II to Sophia Doucas Revocable Trust and Trustee Paul W. Doucas II, gov lot 1 in 7-40-6, $150
Wendye Birch-Sykes Living Trust and Trustee Wendye Birch-Sykes to David A. Granger and Lidia A. Granger, lot 2 of plat CSM5786, gov lot 5 in 3-39-10 and 10-39-10, $825
Brian and Brenda Mrotek Trust, Trustee Brian K. Mrotek and Trustee Brenda M. Mrotek to Jerold P. Fahrner Trust, gov lot 2 in 24-40-5, $2,775
Jeffrey J. Hastings and Moira A. Hastings to Matthew B. Schnickel Trust and Jodi L. Peters, gov lot 2 in 22-40-4, $509.70
William F. Krystyniak to Simple Land Guys LLC, SE NW in 14-40-10, $60
Christopher F. Peters and Tina M. Peters to Matthew W. McCaigue and Matthew W. Mc Caigue, NE SW in 11-40-6, $420
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.