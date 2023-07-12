The real estate transactions listed below are being published at the request of many of our readers. The information is public record and reflects an index of each week’s transactions.
Property transactions exceeding $10,000 recorded at the Vilas County Courthouse the past week and the transfer fee:
June 20, 2023
Steven J. Olson and Linda Lee Olson to Gary R. and Debra L. Guerndt Joint Revocable Trust, gov lot 2 in 10-40-5, $2,610
O’Brien Family Trust and Trustee Paul H. O’Brien to Thomas R. McCarthy and Thomas R. Mc Carthy, SW NE and NW SE in 7-41-9, $133.50
Paalman Family Irrevocable Trust 11/28/17, Trustee Susan M. Morey, Trustee Jeffrey S. Paalman and Jeff Paalman to Donald H. Paalman and Steve J. Paalman, lot 2 in CSM5728; NW NW in 4-42-10; gov lot 6 in 33-43-10; lots 1 and 2 of plat 168 in Lake Charlotte Cabin Sites; gov lot 2 in 5-42-10; and lots 1 and 2 in CSM5707, $133.20
William H. Stillwell Revocable Declaration of Trust and Trustee John W. Stillwell to Stillwell Real Estate LP, gov lot 3 in 6-40-5, $330
June 21, 2023
Kenneth A. Alderson to John T. Robson, Russell W. Ryan, Eric J. McAuliffe, Eric J. Mc Auliffe, John M. Kuhl, Kelly J. Ryan and Dennis R. Shelliam, SE SW in 33-42-9, $75.30
Scott N. Bergum and Shari L. Bergum to David J. Martinson and Paula K. Magdziak-Martinson, lot 31 of plat 863 in Whistling Pines Estates, $176.70
Charles D. Biggs to Edith H. Hogan Trust, gov lot 3 in 28-40-6, $952.50
Cisco Point LLC to Shane York and Amanda York, lot 3 of plat 1069 in Cisco Point, $787.50
Land O’ Lakes Cabinetry and Woodworking LLC to Robert M. Hagen and Theresa A. Hagen, NW NE in 14-42-10, $600
Linda L. Wagner to Robert M. Hagen and Theresa A. Hagen, NW NE in 14-42-10, $96
June 22, 2023
Sharon K. Iltis to Brown Living Trust 08/04/15 and Trustee Ian Mark Brown, NE NE in 27-42-6, $1,477.50
CWM Associates to HMW@711 LLC, NE NE, NW NE, SW NE, SE NE, SE NW, NW SE, NE SW, SW SE and gov lot 2 in 16-40-11; NW NE in 21-40-11, $2,025
Michael R. Turner and Robert I. Turner to Peggy J. Hansen, SE NW in 32-40-10, $57
Timothy J. Hargraves and Penny E. Hargraves to Randy Kasta, NW SE in 25-40-9, $555
Hub City Properties LLC to Curtis G. Johnson and Heide B. Johnson, lot 87 of plat 177 in Leisure Estates, $36
June 23, 2023
John T. Burns and Karol R. Burns to DocHoliday UpNorth WI LLC, gov lot 3 in 1-39-10, $3,600
Stephanie J. Colotti Revocable Trust and Trustee Stephanie J. Colotti to Rebecca Moraris, lot 7 of plat 117 in Goldenview, $1,623
William A. McFarlane, William A. Mc Farlane, Linda L. McFarlane and Linda L. Mc Farlane to C&S Heying Family Trust, NE NE and SE NE in 31-40-5, $480
June 26, 2023
Arthur T. Kuesel, Carolyn Babb, Susan K. Popalisky, Sally M. Pandl and Thomas J. Kuesel Jr. to Robert M. Kuesel, lots 5-7 in block 2 of plat 156 in Interlochen, $418.50
WP Black Bear LLC to Mark J. Babic, unit 9 of plat 715 in Black Bear Lodge Condominium, $870
Donald A. and Mary Lou Bloch Revocable Trust, Trustee Donald A. Bloch and Trustee Mary Lou Bloch to Robert G. Bailey and Nancy R. Bailey, lot 2 of plat CSM5771 and SE SW in 34-43-10, $540
Paul W. Logan and Cristin D. Logan to Stafford Crossland, lot ML1 of plat 395 in County Clerks Plat GL6 N1/2 NW, $742.50
Roberta Ann Fischer to Laurie Sylvia and Jodi Lynn Schmies, NW SW in 30-40-7, $420
Mattson Land Co LLC to John R. Siegworth and Linda J. Siegworth, lots 149 and B of plat 48 in Charlotte Lake Forests, $195
Kathleen A. Maurer to Edward T. West and Cassie West, gov lots 5 and 6 in 25-40-10, $2,385
June 27, 2023
James S. Sieren to DJ’s Automotive LLC and Auto Clinic, out lots 11 and 12 of plat 395 in County Clerks Plat GL6 N1/2 NW, $843.90
Deborah Umhoefer, David Klinter, Pam Klinter and Robert Klinter to Susan M. Beihoff, lots 109 and 110 of plat 163 in Keystone Park and gov lot 3 in 22-40-10, $960
Kenneth J. Brummel Jr. and Natalie A. Harrison-Brummel to John T. Patterson, SE NE and NE NE in 34-44-5, $1,107
Lawrence L. Cleveland and Patti J. Cleveland to Aaron Wipperfurth, lots D, E, 4 and 5 of plat 8 in Arbor Vitae Beach, $1,512
Thomas J. Reichwein and Shelly A. Reichwein to Ronald Jacobsen, gov lot 4 in 14-40-9, $135
Curtis William and Deborah L. Stendler/Pipkin-Stendler Revocable Trust, Trustee Curtis William Stendler and Trustee Deborah L. Pipkin-Stendler to Jason R. Williams and Andrea K. Williams, gov lots 17 and 2 in 8-43-5, $1,649.70
June 28, 2023
John P. Faro and Ronald C. Bradbery to Jed Whitson, SE SW in 29-40-8, $657
Richard G. Hillsman to Scott K. Brainard, unit 02 B7 of plat 837 in Pinestone Crossing Condominium, $138
Wendy L. Bregnosz and Wendy L. Brengosz to Herbert Mueller and Betty Mueller, NW SE in 13-41-9, $765
Dominick Development LLC to John P. and Therese K. Thomsen Revocable Trust of 2007, lot 28 of plat 201 in Morey’s Plat GL 3,5,6, $2,700
Eric T. Grasse and Jayne M. Grasse to Andrew Thornell and Joanne Thornell, SW SE in 36-42-11, $78
Deborah W. Swanson and Harold W. Wilkie Jr. to Kurtis Mehlberg and Erin Mehlberg, NE SE and gov lots 5 and 7 in 32-43-6, $1,237.50
Matthew E. Muente to Thomas M. Radtke, gov lots 1, 2, 6 and 7 in 2-43-7, $297
Nicolet National Bank to NGI LLC, lot ML2 of plat 395 in County Clerks Plat GL6 N1/2 NW and lot ML1 of plat 394 in County Clerks Plat Lot 1 Sene, $1,695
June 29, 2023
Lois J. Riedl Trust and Trustee Cynthia J. Arnold to Daniel B. Kirsanoff and Ellen R. Kirsanoff, lots 3 and 22 of plat 334 in Tamarack Terrace, $300
Fahning Revocable Living Trust 04/26/04 and Trustee Richard A. Fahning and Trustee Joan T. Fahning to John E. Darling Revocable Trust and Trustee John E. Darling, gov lot 3 in 24-41-5, $60
Gerald N. Dorst to Gary R. and Debra L. Guerndt Joint Revocable Trust, lots 8-10 of plat 111 in Gauthier Lot 2 and gov lot 2 in 2-40-5, $2,475
Wesley E. Geib and Tracey L. Leinonen to Douglas J. Yelk and Margot C. Zeiss-Yelk, lot 1 of plat CSM5651 and SE NE in 11-42-9, $1,989
Robert A. Prindiville and Gail Janus Prindiville to David Girard and Rebecca Girard, gov lots 3 and 4 in 18-40-6, $1,980
June 30, 2023
Keith A. Beyer and Kathryn K. Beyer to Mark A. Cropsey and Karen M. Cropsey, lot 39 of plat 995 in EagleWatch, $753
Patrick Rolain and Sandra Rolain to Kenneth J. Brummel Jr. and Natalie A. Harrison-Brummel, lot 37 in block 9 of plat 351 in Turtle Lake Resort Plat C, $1,050
Eleanor A. Stowe Trust and Trustee Jocelyn L. Mateer to Elite Real Estate Development LLC, gov lot 5 in 26-40-8, $1,020
Brian D. and Lynn M. Kilb Revocable Trust, Trustee Brian D. Kilb and Trustee Lynn M. Kilb to Steven L. Houselander, lot 2 of plat 208 in Neuville’s Normandy Shores, $2,775
Kimberly Jean Niezgoda and Joseph Don Niezgoda to Michael E. Iverson and Nancy A. Iverson, gov lots 3 and 4 in 2-40-6, $942
Richard D. Jankowski and Linda M. Jankowski to Briana Jankowski, gov lot 1 in 15-42-11, $660
James A. Jensen to Zyaria Stubbs-Russell, NE NE, NW NE and SE NE in 14-43-7, $48.90
Eleanor A. Stowe Trust and Trustee Jocelyn L. Mateer to Aaron M. Nagel, gov lot 5 in 26-40-8, $1,200
David B. Smith Jr. to Margaret S. Mumma, gov lot 2 in 31-41-8, $2,055
Nancy C. Naab to Naab Red Pines LLC, gov lot 9 in 29-40-11, $337.80
National Finance 1 LLC to Dariusz Owsiany and Grazyna E. Owsiany, lot 5 of plat CSM5779; NW NW, SW NW and NE NW in 27-41-9; and NE NE, NW NE and NE NW in 28-41-9, $149.70
July 3, 2023
Errington Family Revocable Trust of 2021, Trustee Gary R. Errington and Trustee Mary A. Errington to Benjamin J. Bachman and Kaitlynn C. Bachman, SE NE and gov lot 6 in 10-41-8, $885
Zachary R. Herfindahl and Claire A. Herfindahl to Bradley D. Blankenberg and Olivia M. Blankenberg, SW SW in 15-40-11 and NW NW in 22-40-11, $1,446
Mary C. McCartin Declaration of Trust, Mary C. Mc Cartin Declaration of Trust, Trustee Catherine Goodale and Trustee Mary Murphy to Marguerite M. Schimmel, lot 1 of plat 208 in Neuville’s Normandy Shores and gov lot 5 in 29-40-8, $2,325
William E. Keenan to Judith E. Keenan, Marjorie A. James and Marjorie K. James, gov lot 8 in 22-40-10 and gov lot 1 in 27-40-10, $461.40
James K. and Mary May Spanbauer Living Trust and Trustee James K. Spanbauer to Timothy M. Janssen and Jill Janssen, NE SW in 22-41-10, $179.70
July 5, 2023
Renkel LLP to Andersen Built Construction LLC, NW SW in 27-40-8, $1,147.50
Edna Berggren and POA EB Cindy Casper to Nathaniel Matzke and Monica Matzke, gov lots 3 and 4 in 6-40-11, $705
Larry A. Snedden and Lisann D. Snedden to Tammy L. Bogeman, NE NE in 11-39-10, $1,065
William P. Bohn and Donna J. Haskins to Charles F V Rosien, NW SW in 28-41-10 and NE SE in 29-41-10, $960
Allen R. Brodbeck and Gloria D. Brodbeck to Jeffrey J. Haen, gov lot 3 in 19-42-6, $3,787.50
Larry G. Burman to Darcy H. Smith, gov lot 5 in 2-39-10, $1,110
Brandon and Kristin Newman Joint Revocable Trust, Trustee Brandon Newman and Trustee Kristin Newman to Douglas A. Compton and Kristi R. Compton, lot 8 of plat 995 in EagleWatch, $2,167.50
Violet J. Metzke to Benjamin A. Fronk, SE SW in 34-43-10, $510
Edward S. Garrett to David A. Kvistad and Lisa M. Kvistad, gov lot 5 in 18-42-6 and PB lot of plat 159 in Island Lake Woods #2, $793.50
Ritter Enterprises Inc. to Dean R. Grube and Kristin L. Grube, unit 7 of plat 1075 in Shields Road Condominium, $657
Russell F. Herrick Jr. and Brenda L. Herrick to Terry L. Welty and Patricia S. Welty, lots 29 and 30 of plat 199 in Moonlight Estates, $1,080
Hodag Property Holdings LLC to Super 8 of Eagle River LLC, NW SE in 31-40-10, $2,655
Craig L. Schedler to James Hribar and Tracy Hribar, gov lot 4 in 10-43-6, $2,280
July 6, 2023
Donald Gandolph and Mary S. Gandolph to Dillon Stachowicz and Emily Barnett, gov lot 4 in 21-40-5, $2,370
Matthew T. Berkelman and Taleah M. Berkelman to JK Vilas Property LLC, NE SE in 24-40-10, $1,105.50
Joseph M. Chopp and Patricia A. Chopp to Hubert Stanislaw Grochowski, lot 9 of plat 226 in Otter Shores, $150
Mariane White and Jeanne Vandenack to Kevin Dunn, SE NW in 7-39-10, $195
Charlotte A. Rubo, Marjean I. Shoeder and Steven J. Silber to Hunter John Foster and Aubree Jane Foster, lots 21-23 in block 5 of plat 404 in Lake Park Addn and gov lot 8 in 28-40-10, $817.50
Steven A. Walker and Christine M. Walker to Tara A. Rosploch, Ryann L. Leracey and Christopher Hilmoe, gov lot 1 and SW SE in 34-42-11, $1,200
Steven J. Ryan, Anne E. Ryan and Peter M. Keller to Mark C. Keller and Theresa F. Keller, gov lots 1 and 2 in 28-44-5, $300
Steven J. Ryan, Anne E. Ryan and Peter M. Keller to Mark C. Keller and Theresa F. Keller, gov lots 1 and 2 in 28-44-5, $1,020
John D. Scott to Lake Pass LLC, gov lot 5 in 32-40-10 and gov lot 10 in 31-40-10, $1,680
Tall Pines Real Estate LLC to Amy Nowak, lot 5 of plat 43 in Capich Park Subd, $585
Robert A. Schober to Robert A. Schober and Monthira Schober, gov lots 3 and 4 in 31-40-11, $247.20
