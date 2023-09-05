The real estate transactions listed below are being published at the request of many of our readers. The information is public record and reflects an index of each week’s transactions.
Property transactions exceeding $10,000 recorded at the Vilas County Courthouse the past week and the transfer fee:
August 25, 2023
Michael Allen Haasch, Holly Joanne Haasch and Holly Joanne Bilden to Steven M. Immel II, plats 661, 663, 656 and 662; gov lots 1, 3, 4 and SW SW, NW NW and NE NW in 4-41-12; gov lot 2 in 5-41-12; gov lots 6-8 in 33-42-12; and gov lots 4 and 5 in 34-42-12, $225
Don J. and Melinda E. Pearce Revocable Trust, Trustee Don J. Pearce and Trustee Melinda E. Pearce to Linda F. Darnstadt Revocable Trust and Trustee Linda F. Darnstadt, gov lot 2 and SW NE in 19-43-6, $2,442
Sandra L. Derus to Steven Derus, Sandra Derus, Gail Krekel, Thomas Krekel, Kevin Derus, Victoria Derus, Jeffrey Derus and Laurie Derus, gov lot 7 in 8-43-6, $152.70
Roger H. Hoffman to Laura Koranda, NE NE in 35-40-10, $105
Shannon M. Schoenberger to Robin K. Olesen, gov lot 5 in 3-41-6, $417.30
August 28, 2023
Edward P. Hamlin to Christopher Antczak and Tammy L. Fischer, lot 12 and out lots 1-3 of plat 378 in Willies Heights, $63
C+A Spaces LLC to Benjamin Krueger, gov lot 3 in 2-41-11, $195
Kyle H. Cadwallader and Margaret-Anne Cadwallader to Adam Schwartz and Uriah Schwartz, SW NE in 33-40-10 and out lot 3 of plat 393 in County Clerks Plat NWNE, $990
Great Pines Properties II LLC to Jonathan Dammann, lots 11-13 of plat 848 in Great Pines, $105
Lawrence B. and Rebecca E. Decker Revocable Trust of 2022, Trustee Lawrence B. Decker and Trustee Rebecca E. Decker to Sasquatch Assets LLC, NW SW and SW SW in 7-41-9, $50.40
Nicholas Pranger to Steven Daniel Gorski Jr. and Serena Gorski, NE SE in 35-42-11 and NW SW in 36-42-11, $300
Great Pines Properties II LLC to Richard Patrick Plach and Jill Plach, lot 5 of plat 848 in Great Pines, $54
Scott Heller to Michael W. Stewart, NW NE and NE NE in 36-40-4, $37.50
