Plan will go to NRB in October
A newly revised wolf management plan released last week by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources indicates the department’s plan to move to what it calls an “adaptive management plan” fluctuating between a target of 800 to 1,200 gray wolves in the state.
According to the DNR, the decision to not include a targeted numeric statewide population size or goal allows the department to have fluctuating management actions.
Text from the draft plan addresses that choice by saying “static abundance goals often become ineffective and even unnecessary when considering the social, biological, and legal complexities of a recovered wolf population. Instead, the plan recommends adjusting management actions and methods, such as conflict abatement and public harvest, in response to conditions observed in the field.”
It goes on to note this style of adaptive management strives to balance public preferences regarding population sizes with potential and realized negative interactions with wolves.
“It is more scientifically defensible than a static numeric population goal in the face of future uncertainties and, therefore, also more likely to support the long-term maintenance of full management authority upon future wolf delisting,” the plan reads.
It also states an annual regulated wolf harvest season would occur when wolves are not listed on the federal or state endangered species list. Management and harvest actions would then be informed by this plan, with a goal of generally maintaining statewide numbers comparable to recent years — overwinter estimates of approximately 800 to 1,200 wolves.
In addition, it would allow for fluctuations in local wolf densities with population reduction issues as warranted.
Social science findings show that most Wisconsinites would like about the same number of wolves or more in the state — approximately 1,000 wolves at the time of the survey.
Survey data showed that, specifically, the department’s scientific survey of Wisconsinites found one-third (33%) of residents would like about the same number, 27% would like more wolves, and 6% would like many more wolves in the state; while 15% of Wisconsinites would like fewer (9%) or many fewer (6%) wolves, and 4% would like to have zero wolves in the state.
Sixteen percent were unsure about how many wolves they would like, although the DNR noted there were clear differences in opinions between those living in wolf range and those living outside of wolf range.
Plan aims
Development of this updated draft plan began in early 2021 to align the DNR’s wolf management strategies with the current state of the wolf population and the desires of a diverse public.
The department says it recognizes the biologically recovered status of wolves in Wisconsin, and this plan turns its attention from wolf recovery to long-term stewardship and sustainable management of wolves in the state.
The draft plan aims to guide the department’s management efforts for the coming years and expresses the state’s dual commitments of maintaining a sustainable and ecologically functional wolf population, while also being responsive in addressing wolf-related conflicts and concerns.
Both commitments are explicitly represented in the plan’s overarching goal, to “Ensure a healthy and sustainable wolf population that fulfills the numerous ecological, cultural, and recreational benefits of wolves, while being responsive in addressing and preventing wolf-related conflicts, and recognizing the diverse values and perspectives of all residents in Wisconsin.”
Changes from November draft
DNR officials said many parts of November’s initial draft plan received predominately positive feedback.
“Based on this feedback, the revised draft plan retains strong commitments to maintaining a healthy wolf population in the state, being responsive in assisting those who are negatively affected by interactions with wolves, and relying on scientific research and data to inform management decisions,” the department said. “The revised version also maintains an emphasis on ongoing wolf population monitoring and collaboration with other agencies, tribal nations, stakeholder groups, and the public.
“Additionally, the revised draft plan continues to recognize the ecological benefits and cultural importance of wolves to the people of Wisconsin.”
Based on the public’s feedback, the revised draft maintains its recommendations intended to improve wolf harvest season implementation, such as a shortened harvest registration time and issuing zone-specific licenses.
It also better describes how future wolf harvest quotas are recommended to be developed and allocated across management zones. This revision also preserved the updated wolf management zones and subzones, with one boundary modification made.
Other aspects of November’s draft plan have been strengthened in the revised draft plan through the public’s feedback.
“A common area of concern centered around expectations and uncertainty of future wolf population sizes when there is no numeric population goal,” the DNR said. “The plan continues to recommend an adaptive management framework instead of a numeric population goal.
“However, the updated plan provides greater clarity on a projected population range based on the current management objectives. The revised draft plan also discusses how, under this plan, natural wolf population dynamics and future wolf harvest levels are expected to maintain statewide wolf abundance at levels comparable to recent years (overwinter estimates of approximately 800 to 1,200 wolves), while also allowing for fluctuations in local wolf densities as necessary to achieve management objectives.”
Other additions in the revised draft plan are intended to strengthen transparency and clarify misconceptions evident in the comments, including the clearer goal statement (reflected above), an improved executive summary to provide a concise description of the plan’s vision and actions, and more specific metrics developed to help gauge the success of management actions.
Wolf history
Historically, the gray wolf has had one of the most extensive ranges of any mammal. In the 19th century, their population was greatly reduced due to human-wolf conflicts in North America, leading to near extinction of the animals in the eastern United States.
In Wisconsin, wolves were completely extirpated from the state by 1960, and populations didn’t begin to recover until the Endangered Species Act of 1973 put protections on the gray wolf.
After wolves were given protection, existing wolf populations in northern Minnesota rebounded and naturally expanded their range into northern Wisconsin. The DNR noted wolves were never released into Wisconsin by humans (Wydeven et al. 2009). Today, Wisconsin’s gray wolves are found primarily across the forested areas of the northern and central regions of the state.
In the Midwest, breeding populations are currently found in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.
Wolves are apex predators, meaning they are not hunted by other animals, but there are a variety of ways a wolf can be killed.
Humans and human activities are one of the biggest drivers of wolf mortality today, as well as in the past. Common sources of human-caused mortality include accidentally being struck by vehicles, illegal poaching, legal harvest, depredation removals, and accidental take.
Non-human causes of mortality include starvation, diseases, parasites, and interspecific (conflict between different species such as a moose killing a wolf during a hunt) and intraspecific (conflict between the same species, such as a wolf killing another wolf) conflict.
Management zones
Vilas and Oneida counties fall into Management Zone 2, which, along with Zones 1 and 5, are areas considered primary wolf range in the state.
These areas are largely forested, contain numerous tracts of public lands, and generally encompass the lowest human densities in the state. Also within these zone boundaries are tribal reservations with federally recognized exterior boundaries and the designated Stockbridge-Munsee Community Area, which are identified in this plan as zero quota areas for state wolf harvest, along with much of the off-reservation tribal trust land in the state.
The plan recommends that the leading objective within these zones be to ensure a healthy and sustainable wolf population to fulfill its ecological role. Addressing and reducing wolf-related conflict and providing multiple benefits associated with the wolf population are also recommended to be considered in these zones, but decision-making should primarily be guided by the leading objective (A).
Wolf-related conflicts should typically be addressed with site-specific abatement measures, except no abatement measures would typically be taken in cases involving wolf conflict occurring on public wildland areas (except any conflict deemed health and human safety). Wolf-related recreation is recommended to be encouraged in these zones, yet harvest be specifically considered secondary to ensuring the long-term sustainability and ecological functioning of the wolf population in these zones.
Accordingly, wolf harvest is recommended to occur in these zones, but at rates generally lower than prescribed elsewhere.
Carnivores and CWD management
Much work has been done to evaluate the potential role carnivores may play in the disease dynamics of chronic wasting disease (CWD), yet questions remain, according to the DNR.
CWD is an infectious prion disease that has a 100% fatality rate in cervids and is sustained by infected animals and contaminated environments.
While some theoretical modeling has shown the potential for wolves to influence prevalence and distribution of CWD in a wild landscape, the lack of significant overlap between CWD-infected herds and wolf ranges across North America makes finding empirical evidence difficult.
Instead, the DNR has turned to studies involving cougars and CWD due to a greater overlap.
A 2009 study found cougars in Colorado were selectively preying on CWD-infected mule deer, and killing more CWD-infected mule deer than hunter-harvested deer in the same area.
Interestingly, the studies showed the infected deer killed by cougars tended to be younger adult deer compared to uninfected cougar-killed deer, suggesting there were strong enough cues to indicate vulnerability in younger adult deer.
Cougars also seemed to be immune from contracting CWD from eating infected meat, and a secondary study using the same animals evaluated fecal matter and prion seeding in cougar feces, finding that after a meal of CWD-infected meat with a known level of prions, only the first defecation after the meal had measurable prion levels.
It also was discovered the number of prions detected was more than 96% reduced from the original amount consumed, suggesting that cougars may not only be immune to CWD, but also may reduce the number of prions released into the environment after consuming infected animals.
More research is needed to help determine whether predators can truly reduce CWD prevalence and spread, particularly in human-dominated landscapes like Wisconsin.
Public input
Extensive public input was collected and considered by DNR staff and the Bureau of Wildlife Management when developing this draft plan.
Prior to releasing the first draft plan in November, 2022, the DNR created and collaborated with a Wolf Management Plan Committee consisting of 29 stakeholder, tribal, and external agency representatives.
The DNR also consulted with Wisconsin’s Tribal Nations and the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission, reviewed scientific literature, and studied current public attitudes toward wolves in Wisconsin. Then, the DNR held a 3.5-month public review and comment period where more than 3,500 comments were collected. All comments were reviewed and considered in revising the draft 2023 Wolf Management Plan.
“The public’s interest and passion towards wolves and wolf management showed in the comments the DNR received,” said DNR Secretary Adam N. Payne. “This plan comes from years of dedicated effort and careful consideration, is flexible, actionable, and, most importantly, outlines a path toward responsible and sustainable wolf management. I am thankful to everyone who contributed, reviewed the plan, or submitted a comment.”
A draft copy of the full revised 2023 Wolf Management Plan is available at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/wildlifehabitat/wolfmanagementplan.
The plan will go to the Natural Resource Board during its meeting on Oct. 25.
