Dick and Jean Ride with Leinie.jpg

Riders can participate in Saturday's Ride with Leinie event by choosing from several bike ride options or non-rider events in Conover. Dick and Jean Leinenkugel will again participate in the annual event benefiting area bike trail systems. —Contributed Photo

Ride with Leinie, coming up this Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers guided bicycling in the Conover and Phelps area, and a chance to enjoy samples of Leinenkugel beer during a lunch, live auction, and raffle drawings emceed by Dick Leinenkugel himself.

The day of cycling in the North Woods will begin at 9 a.m. at the Conover Town Park, located at 4697 Park Circle.

