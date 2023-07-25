Riders can participate in Saturday's Ride with Leinie event by choosing from several bike ride options or non-rider events in Conover. Dick and Jean Leinenkugel will again participate in the annual event benefiting area bike trail systems. —Contributed Photo
Ride with Leinie, coming up this Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., offers guided bicycling in the Conover and Phelps area, and a chance to enjoy samples of Leinenkugel beer during a lunch, live auction, and raffle drawings emceed by Dick Leinenkugel himself.
The day of cycling in the North Woods will begin at 9 a.m. at the Conover Town Park, located at 4697 Park Circle.
“The Conover-Phelps Trail is the perfect venue for this event and the Conover Town Park provides a wonderful facility for the pre- and post-ride activities. We’re so fortunate to have such a great spot to host this event,” said Laura Van Valkenberg, ride director for Ride with Leinie.
“We’re thrilled to have Dick Leinenkugel lead the 20.4-mile trail ride from Conover to Phelps and back this year,” she continued. “His daughter Katie Leinenkugel will lead off the shorter 10.4-mile trail ride halfway to Phelps and back to Conover.”
A picnic lunch featuring Trig’s Smokehouse brats and a Leinenkugel’s beer tasting will be held at the park following the ride. This event is open to the public, both riders and non-riders.
There will be a bucket raffle with lots of great prizes as well as a raffle for a chance to win a Trek Verve+2 e-bike, a Mongoose Dolomite fat tire bike, and a 3-night stay at Wild Eagle Lodge in Eagle River.
In addition, there will be a live auction at 1:30 p.m. for a handcrafted Aldo Leopold bench and a special cribbage board emblazoned with the Ride with Leinie logo.
Lunch, beer and other drinks are available for purchase at the park for non-riding participants.
The cost to register is $50 per person and registration includes bike ride, ride t-shirt, and picnic lunch with Leinenkugel. Promoters cannot guarantee shirt size if registered after June 30.
Register for Ride with Leinie in advance, online by credit card; or the morning of the ride, cash or check only, at the park pavilion, located on County Highway K a quarter mile east of Highway 45 in Conover.
Proceeds from this fundraising event go toward the development and enhancement of eastern Vilas County bike trails such as the Conover-Phelps Trail and the River Trail, which will connect Eagle River to St. Germain and the Heart of Vilas County Bike Trail System.
In case of rain, the new building at the park offers both inside and covered outside seating, so folks can still enjoy the afternoon festivities even if the weather does not cooperate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.