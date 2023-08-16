The public is reminded to enjoy their recreational vehicle endeavors safely, and remain sober at all times to avoid potentially dangerous or life- threatening situations.
So far this year, there have been nine boating fatalities statewide, five of which happened in July. There have also been 17 fatal ATV/UTV crashes this year as well.
Two fatal water-related incidents have been reported in the tri-county area this year, including one drowning in Vilas County, and one boating accident in Forest County. One ATV/UTV fatality has been reported thus far in the North Woods that took place in Forest County in June.
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officials stated the message is simple, “Always ride sober, and always wear a helmet or life jacket.”
When boating, officials note that life jackets should be fitted and snug when fastened onto any individual in, on, or near the water. Additionally, they urge boaters to watch out for river banks, shorelines and sandbars that can pose unseen dangers as well.
Keeping an eye on the weather patterns and water currents is also advised. Officials added high, fast-moving water can tax an individuals boating, paddling and swimming skills.
While riding ATVs/UTVs, it is highly recommended for all drivers and passengers to fasten their seatbelts, and wear additional protective clothing, along with their helmets.
Looking around curves and trail hazards for other riders, as well as wildlife, can help keep drivers aware of what is coming. Officials said to stay to the right when riding and exercise caution while maneuvering out on the trails as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.