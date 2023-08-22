Open houses start this week
Summer is winding down and parents and students within the area’s three school districts are getting ready to head back to school for the start of the 2023-24 year.
Besides school shopping and readjusting sleep schedules, students and their parents also will be able to visit open houses in their districts starting this week, in order to meet teachers and drop off supplies ahead of the September start dates.
Northland Pines and Phelps school districts will start their year Tuesday, Sept. 5, following Labor Day weekend, but students at Three Lakes will get an early start on Friday, Sept. 1.
Northland Pines will host open houses starting Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 30, from noon to 7 p.m. for elementary schools in Eagle River, Land O’ Lakes and St. Germain, as well as Montessori Learning Center, also in St. Germain. Time slots are by appointment only and can be made by calling the school or scanning the QR code in the Welcome Back packets, noted school officials.
Open houses also are slated Aug. 30 from noon to 7 p.m. for SOAR Middle School as well as Pines middle and high school students, which can be scheduled with their homeroom teacher. The SOAR High School open house will be held from 2 to 7 p.m.
District Administrator Scott Foster said one of the big changes coming up this year is the combination of students from the Phoenix Center and SOAR High School coming together.
“SOAR High School has been reformatted. It has always focused on individual students’ learning differently, and that isn’t changing, but we have learned over the last few years that students in SOAR and the Phoenix Center can learn in similar ways together.
Foster noted there has been a remodeling of the space, as well as combined staff to provide individualized and hands-on learning.
“It’s been kind of re-tooled for this year,” he said.
Harlan Leusink has been named as principal of SOAR High School, but also will retain his current position as director of technology for the district.
As the new year dawns, Foster expressed his excitement for the start of school.
“Staff has been working on getting better in the classroom, and we have taken a good look at improving how we teach and learning how to reach all learners, whether they are kids that require a little more help in the classroom or kids that are very advanced. We want to help every kid that walks through that door learn, and will continue making sure all our winners are prepared for life,” he said.
Foster added that 17 new certified staff members have been added to the roster for this year, which includes positions such as teachers, counselors and other licensed staff.
School begins Sept. 5 for all students in the district except grades 10 through 12.
“We like the younger students to have a day to get comfortable before 600-plus kids show up,” Foster said, although he added that some of the older students will still come that first day to help younger students get acquainted.
Phelps
Delnice Hill, district administrator for Phelps School District (PSD), shared a number of changes for the district, including a curriculum change, new assessment tool, and more.
“Small rural school districts are the backbone of the public education system. They can give each student additional attention that cannot happen in large classrooms where teachers are spread so thin,” Hill said.
“Small rural schools tend to have better school attendance, classroom behavior and higher graduation rates. We are grateful for the increased number of parents who have recently transferred to our district to enjoy the academic benefits Phelps School District offers,” she added.
One of the notable shifts students will see early on is that the first day of school will be a full day for the first time in a very long time, Hill said.
“Usually is has been a half-day, so we are hoping this will be a welcomed change. The first day of school will be Sept. 5. We anticipate this will be a great start to our new school year!” Hill said.
Teachers also worked during the spring of 2023 to evaluate their curriculum to align with the Wisconsin State Standards.
“Through this process they reflected on their teaching practices and assessed lesson plans. This process eventually led to improving lesson plans and teaching strategies,” Hill said.
“Over a nine-month stretch, two teachers at a time present their curriculum during the monthly board meetings. Each board member is provided a binder with information regarding each class taught at PSD. These monthly presentations allow board members to ask teachers questions about the classes they teach.
“After the board approved our curricula at their July board meeting, it is being digitally processed to be posted on our school website in the near future,” she added.
The district also has moved from the MAPs Assessment Tool to Fast Bridge, which Hill said is considered a better and more universal assessment tool.
“During our August in-service days, teachers will be learning and practicing how to effectively use the information gained from this assessment tool. This new information will be used to better inform parents regarding their child’s academic progress and if any interventions are needed,” she explained.
New staff has also been welcomed ahead of the 2023-24 school year, including Jace Gwynn as the new sixth- through 12th-grade social studies teacher, and Dustin Spink as the new tech education teacher.
“Both Jace and Dustin are a great addition to our teaching staff. We are very thankful to be fully staffed again this year,” Hill said.
PSD continues to co-op with Three Lakes in several WIAA sports activities. New this year, a co-op was developed for girls basketball.
“It is great when two different school districts can work together to help all students. We look forward to this wonderful opportunity,” she added.
Once again, community members are donating school supplies for all students within the district. Hill said that, due to their generosity, parents will only need to provide a few personal items their child may need for the start of school.
Regardless of financial status, PSD also is providing free breakfasts and lunches to its students. For the second year, bus service will be provided by Schilleman Bus Service.
“They have provided outstanding services for our students. We have appreciated their dedication in getting our students to and from school safely,” Hill said. She also gave credit to the district’s custodial and maintenance staff who worked hard over the summer to get the building fixed and cleaned up before school starts.
“We are looking forward to a wonderfully normal and blessed start to our 2023-24 school year,” Hill said. “We have an amazing staff who are positive and caring as they support every child to be academically successful.”
Parents and students are welcome to attend the Phelps school open house Thursday, Aug. 24, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m, where everyone can meet teachers and see their classrooms. Hill said students are encouraged to bring their items to the open house in order to get settled in before the first full day on Sept. 5.
Three Lakes
One of the biggest changes at Three Lakes this year is the appointment of Phil Updike as the new junior high school principal and activities director. Updike was hired in April and has a lot of experience both as an athletic director and as a principal.
He spent time as the activities director at Lakeland Union High School in Minocqua and has worked closely with current high school principal Justin Szews in previous roles. He said he is very excited to be a part of the Three Lakes group of educators.
Also joining the team this year is Ashlee Peters, serving as the 11th- and 12th-grade English teacher, and Rae Grosman as the alternative education coordinator.
District Administrator Teri Maney said the district is fully staffed at this point.
New courses this year include a collaboration with Nicolet College in Rhinelander to offer an emergency medical technician (EMT) course to high school students.
Maney said there has been “pretty good interest” in the EMT program.
Also coming to Three Lakes School District is a building and trades collaboration with Northland Pines.
“We are really looking forward to a new year,” Maney said. “We are ready for kids to be back, and our sports and activities are in full swing.”
Three Lakes will hold its open house Monday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m., which will also provide an orientation for junior high students at 6 p.m.
