Vilas County's Circuit Court Judge Martha J. Milanowski, Clerk of Circuit Courts Beth Soltow and Circuit Court Judge Daneil L. Overbey proudly acknowledge the role jurors play in the justice system and thanked them for their time, effort and sacrifices during Juror Appreciation Month. —Contributed Photo
September has been designated by the Wisconsin Court System as a time to recognize the importance of jurors to the American justice system.
Jurors decide the facts in a case as presented by evidence and testimony at criminal and civil trials. They also provide a means by which the community reflects its values and sentiments in the court process, as well as foster the public’s acceptance of legal decisions.
Jury duty, along with voting, is one of the primary means by which citizens participate in the work of government. Vilas County’s Clerk of Circuit Court, Beth Soltow, expressed gratitude for those who perform this job without fail each year.
“I, along with the Vilas County Circuit Court judges, wish to acknowledge the participation of Vilas County citizens who are summoned to serve each year, people who have set aside their work and personal lives to ensure that this cornerstone of American justice perseveres,” she stated. “This is our chance to call attention to the contribution of every prospective and sworn juror and to say, thank you.”
Jury trials involve preparation and participation by many individuals who support the jury trial process and ensure that the jury system proceeds smoothly.
The clerk of court position monitors the administrative procedures used to create a jury list and summons individual jurors for a trial, to make sure the process is fair and efficient. Their responsibility is also to ensure that jurors feel welcome and as comfortable as possible.
Judges monitor the trial process to ensure that jurors are treated with respect, that their time is used wisely, and that they are provided with a clear description of applicable law.
Trial attorneys present the issues and evidence of each case, so that jurors have the information they need to be confident in their decisions.
Trial by jury is a right protected in both the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions. It is also the duty of all citizens to protect this important part of the nation’s justice system, according to Soltow.
“There is nothing more important to the success of the endeavor than the work of the jurors themselves,” she added. “On behalf of myself, Beth A. Soltow, the Honorable Martha J. Milanowski and Honorable Daniel L. Overbey, we thank you the jurors, your supportive families, and employers.”
