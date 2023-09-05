juror app vccc mm bs do.jpg

Vilas County's Circuit Court Judge Martha J. Milanowski, Clerk of Circuit Courts Beth Soltow and Circuit Court Judge Daneil L. Overbey proudly acknowledge the role jurors play in the justice system and thanked them for their time, effort and sacrifices during Juror Appreciation Month. —Contributed Photo

September has been designated by the Wisconsin Court System as a time to recognize the importance of jurors to the American justice system.

Jurors decide the facts in a case as presented by evidence and testimony at criminal and civil trials. They also provide a means by which the community reflects its values and sentiments in the court process, as well as foster the public’s acceptance of legal decisions.

