evers shared revenue.jpg

Gov. Tony Evers signs key portions of the historic shared revenue deal before colleagues June 20, including State Sen. Mary Felzkowski (far right), who authored the bill. —Contributed Photo

Gov. Tony Evers signed a historic piece of legislation into law last Tuesday that will bring substantial increases to the amount of aid received by local counties.

The bipartisan shared revenue plan, Assembly Bill 245, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 12, will bring massive funding boosts to Vilas and Oneida, with both counties seeing more than 1,000% increases in aid. The current aid received by Vilas County is $21,072, and new aid will be $362,523 — a percentage increase of 1,620.4%.

