Gov. Tony Evers signed a historic piece of legislation into law last Tuesday that will bring substantial increases to the amount of aid received by local counties.
The bipartisan shared revenue plan, Assembly Bill 245, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 12, will bring massive funding boosts to Vilas and Oneida, with both counties seeing more than 1,000% increases in aid. The current aid received by Vilas County is $21,072, and new aid will be $362,523 — a percentage increase of 1,620.4%.
Meanwhile, Oneida County currently receives $43,558 and will see an increase of 1,034.4%, with a new aid amount of $450,579.
Municipalities within the two counties will also receive hefty boosts in funding, ranging from increases of nearly 200% to upwards of 600%.
Darcy Smith, Vilas County finance director, indicated that the actual increase amount for Vilas County will be $341,451. She noted the municipalities within Vilas County will also see increases totaling $838,537 — a total of $1,179,988 for the entire county.
Shared revenue payments are paid in July (15%) and November (85%), Smith said. Distributions of these supplemental payments would begin in 2024.
While these funds can be used for general needs, the county or town boards will ultimately decide how funds are allocated based on the biggest needs. Smith said at the county level, the supplemental county and municipal aid funds can be used for law enforcement, emergency response communications, public works, courts and transportation.
“The payments would be included as a part of the 2024 budget process and is a board decision,” Smith said. “We (the county) completed a compensation study to get the wage schedule updated and implemented in 2023. We have been balancing the budget using the general fund (savings account) for many years due to the levy limit restrictions.”
District 12 State Sen. Mary Felzkowski, who authored the bill, explained that some of the provisions in the shared revenue bill include revamping the way local governments are funded; providing for inflationary increases and plugging them into the state’s economic success.
It also aims to incentivize local innovation through efficiencies like shared services, and ensure local law enforcement, emergency medical services, and firefighters aren’t defunded.
The state provides general, unrestricted aid to counties and municipalities through several programs. Unlike categorical aid, which must be used for a specific purpose, unrestricted state aid can be used for any activity approved by the local governing body.
A memorandum released by the Legislative Fiscal Bureau provided a fiscal estimate of changes to the formula for distribution of supplemental county and municipal aid under Enrolled AB 245.
According to the memorandum, the enrolled bill would provide each municipality with a population below 110,000 with a minimum increase of 20% of their existing county and municipal aid payment, or the amount calculated under the formula in the bill, whichever is greater.
Both counties and municipalities with populations over 110,000 would receive a minimum increase of 10%. In total, the formula provisions of Enrolled AB 245 would distribute $206.9 million to municipalities and $68 million to counties.
Figures released by the Legislative Fiscal Bureau indicate that towns in Vilas receiving the biggest increases will include Cloverland, Manitowish Waters and Winchester, with percent increases of 465.6%, 413.7% and 664%, respectively.
Existing county and municipal aid for Cloverland is currently $10,301 but is set to increase to $47,961; while Manitowish Waters will jump from $9,804 to $50,358; and Winchester, $5,860 to $44,768.
Other towns receiving large increases include St. Germain, which receives $17,950 currently and is set to get $83,195 total for a increase of 363.5%; Washington, currently at $15,999; and Plum Lake, from current aid of $13,140 to $52,468 (299.3%).
Eagle River and surrounding towns including Conover, Land O’ Lakes and Lincoln are expected to see aid increases of 200-plus percent. Eagle River currently receives $23,738, which will jump to $80,847, an increase of 240.6%. In Conover, funding will jump to $73,471 up from the current $21,145 (247.5%), and in Lincoln, existing aid of $31,315 will increase by 238.4% to $105,963.
In Three Lakes and Sugar Camp, aid will increase from $37,330 to $108,123 (189.6%), and $27,368 to $88,085 (221.6%), respectively. The city of Rhinelander saw the smallest percentage increase in the area at 27.6%, going from current aid of $902,663 to $1.15 million.
Eagle River City Administrator Robin Ginner noted that municipalities in Vilas County did receive a much higher percentage than the average touted in the bill, which she called “good news for our rural communities.”
Ginner expects the funds to help cover costs of emergency services in the city.
“Unless something changes, approximately $31,000 of these funds will help us fill the gap left by the substantial increase in our ambulance service subsidy,” Ginner said. “The balance will be put aside to help pay for a new fire truck that the Eagle River Fire Department has requested. That’s the initial plan at this point, but as things may change, the council will have to discuss it further.”
In 2023, the city was forced to cut line items, like reducing its subsidy to the Walter E. Olson Memorial Library and ending donations to other local programs, she said.
“In a small community like Eagle River, which also has a lower tax base than some of our neighbors, there are a lot of sacrifices made to keep our budget within our means. Knowing that these specific funds come with line items limitations, we will have to wait and see.
“We’ll be starting work on our 2024 budget soon, and until all the numbers shake out it’s hard to say exactly what this will mean to the city,” Ginner said.
Although there are restrictions on what the funds can be used for, Ginner said that not having to steal money from other line items in the budget to pay for cost increases in ambulance service and equipment purchases at the fire department is a huge relief.
“Those funds can then be put back into other areas that our residents will actually see — like street and utility improvements. Small rural communities like Eagle River don’t see the windfall that cities like Milwaukee will see with this legislation, but at the end of the day, any increase in funds we are able to receive from the state is a good thing,” she added.
Three Lakes Town Clerk Sue Harris said the town of Three Lakes has always balanced its budget regardless of the shared revenue.
“We have tapped into set aside funds for capital expenses and implemented aggressive borrowing, therefore the quality of services never diminished for our taxpayers,” Harris said, adding the shared revenue helps offset the town’s operating budgets for the police, fire and public works departments.
Funding will also help offset the rising cost for law enforcement, emergency services and roads, she said.
Working together
The ultimate agreement reached by Evers, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos represents a generational increase in the state’s commitment to local communities, while tying local government funding to the state sales tax going forward, allowing for growth in the future.
Evers has prioritized implementing a shared revenue plan since taking over the governor’s seat.
“To me, the issue of shared revenue has always been about doing the right thing for Wisconsin. I began working on this when I took office four years ago, and that effort began for me with this simple truth: that for far too long, our local communities have been expected to do more with less,” said Evers. “Local partners for years have had to make impossible decisions, forced to choose between paying for first responders, addressing PFAS, fixing the roads, and other critical priorities that affect the health, safety, and well-being of folks across our state.
“I believe the state should be doing its part to support our local partners and ensure our communities have the resources they need to meet basic and unique needs alike, period, and I’ve always believed that supporting our local communities is an area where we could work to find common ground and bipartisan support, and that’s exactly what we did.”
Earlier this month, Evers, LeMahieu and Vos reached a tentative compromise regarding shared revenue, contingent upon several provisions, including a historic investment in K-12 schools and education.
“I’ve always said much of the hard work that happens in our state happens at the local level. Whether it’s providing essential services like EMS, police, and fire, repairing streets, expanding affordable housing, ensuring kids and families have safe, clean parks, addressing water quality issues like PFAS, or supporting local libraries and public health, today means so many of our local partners will finally be able to make ends meet,” Evers continued. “To leave our state with a legacy of prosperity, we must fulfill our obligation to fund our communities — the future of our state, our economy, and our workforce depend upon it.”
Gov. Evers also signed Senate Bill 330, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 11, which contains key portions of the governor’s negotiations to reach a bipartisan shared revenue compromise with Republican leaders that included historic budget investments in K-12 education statewide by providing more than $1 billion in spendable revenue for K-12 education while maintaining two-thirds funding, including a $325 per pupil increase in each fiscal year on revenue limits; setting aside $50 million to improve reading and literacy outcomes for K-12 students (details for exact implementation of the funding have not yet been determined); and providing a per pupil aid increase for choice and independent charter schools.
The bill also invests $30 million over the biennium to continue the governor’s initiative to support school-based mental health services statewide; reaches 33.3% reimbursement for special education; and increases the low revenue ceiling from $10,000 to $11,000 per student.
