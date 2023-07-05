Staff at the Vilas County Jail were awarded a lifesaving award from Advanced Correctional Healthcare recently for their efforts to save the life of an inmate. Receiving awards are, front row from left, Deb Swiadner and Odessa Clay; and back row, Tracy Weese, Lori Scarcelli, Jacob Colassaco, Kate Kleinschmidt, James Koga, Jacob Vassar and jail Administrator Bill Weiss. —Contributed Photo
The health care providers at the Vilas County Jail have been given a lifesaving award by Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. (ACH) for their efforts in April to save the life of a Lac du Flambeau man in custody.
The incident involved inmate Tanner Wayman of Lac du Flambeau who was on a probation hold.
“He had heart disease and we had transported him to the hospital at least twice. On April 22, he had what we thought was a seizure and his heart stopped,” stated Sheriff Joe Fath. “Our jail staff responded, including a deputy from off the road, and they started CPR in the jail. We then used our AED (automated external defibrillator). We had to shock him a few times before his åheart started.”
Seven people were cited for “performing exceptional acts under emergency conditions, where the actions rendered directly resulted in sustaining a human life. We thank you for your heroic actions and your partnership.”
They are Sgt. Katelyn Kleinschmidt; Dep. Jacob Colassaco; officers Rachel Finney, James Koga, and Jacob Vasser; and dispatchers Lori Scarcelli and Tracy Weese.
“It was a great team effort. The inmates that were in the block assisted and they were very thankful for our response and that we revived the inmate after he flatlined,” Fath added.
“The Eagle River ambulance arrived, and they got him somewhat stable. He was transported to the Eagle River hospital and later taken to Aspirus Wausau Hospital for some advanced treatment. It was just unfortunate that his heart condition was very serious, and he did not survive,” Fath said.
Wayman was a 1995 graduate of Lakeland High School. He was 46 years old when he died on April 26.
ACH is the country’s largest jail contract management company, managing contracts for health care teams and customized programs in a variety of settings, including county jails.
