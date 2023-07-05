Life Saving Award From Advanced Correctional Healthcare Inc.jpg

Staff at the Vilas County Jail were awarded a lifesaving award from Advanced Correctional Healthcare recently for their efforts to save the life of an inmate. Receiving awards are, front row from left, Deb Swiadner and Odessa Clay; and back row, Tracy Weese, Lori Scarcelli, Jacob Colassaco, Kate Kleinschmidt, James Koga, Jacob Vassar and jail Administrator Bill Weiss. —Contributed Photo

 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.