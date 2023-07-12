The Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association (WBHA) has joined forces with other national and Midwestern groups to petition the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) to delist gray wolves in the Great Lakes Region.
Area groups that joined in this effort included Sportsmen’s Alliance, the Michigan Bear Hunters Association, and the Upper Peninsula Bear Houndsmen Association.
“Wisconsin’s Bear Hunters are firm in our conviction that our wolf population has recovered and must be managed responsibly by our state’s Department of Natural Resources,” said WBHA President Carl Schoettel. “These petitions ask the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to do what it has done several times in the past – delist wolves as they have fully recovered in our state.
“The science overwhelmingly supports this move but, unfortunately, past attempts to delist wolves have been challenged by animal-extremist groups who have never set foot in Wisconsin and are driven by a dangerous ideology, not science,” Schoettel added. “These petitions put us on a path to right the wrongs perpetrated on Wisconsin’s citizens and our wildlife by these out-of-touch extremists.”
The petition’s goal is to return wolf population management to the states by delisting gray wolves within the Western Great Lakes District Population Segment in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Additionally, it is intended to request that the FWS exercise specific management options on remnant wolf populations outside of the area, and in the Northern Rocky Mountain District Population Segment as well.
“WBHA members are putting our money where our mouth is,” continued Schoettel. “We have some of the nation’s best attorneys on hunting and the endangered species act working for us on this effort.”
On June 1, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) introduced the Northern Great Lakes Wolf Recovery Act to develop a region-specific plan based in science to delist the gray wolf population in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
The legislation would create an advisory committee comprised of members representing agriculture, Native and Tribal communities, heads of impacted-state agencies, and wolf management experts and scientists to create the final delisting rule for the region.
“I have long supported commonsense efforts to delist the gray wolf in Wisconsin because the science shows that the population has recovered in the Great Lakes region. While other parts of the country have different wolf populations and management needs, this legislation will allow our agriculture, tribal, scientific, and impacted communities to come together to create a solution that works for Wisconsin,” said Baldwin.
“The Northern Great Lakes Wolf Recovery Act is a deliberate approach that follows the science and gives impacted communities a seat at the table as we work together to be responsible stewards of Wisconsin’s gray wolf population,” she added.
In 2022, six Ojibwe tribes in Wisconsin urged Baldwin in a letter to reconsider the repeatedly proposed effort to delist wolves, citing the 2021 Wisconsin wolf hunt as evidence of a “badly mismanaged hunt by the state which led to hunters overshooting the planned quota.”
The letter states, “Sen. Baldwin has stated that management of the gray wolf, or Ma’iingan in Anishinaabemowin, should be undertaken by the state. However, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has demonstrated that it is unable to effectively manage the gray wolf population under the state’s current statutory and regulatory framework, as evidenced by Wisconsin’s botched February, 2021, wolf hunt.
“The hunt was ill-advised, not only because of its brutality occurring as it did during wolf breeding season, but also because such hunts destabilize packs, causing dispersal and increasing livestock predation.”
Another wolf hunt was planned for November, 2021, but a Dane County circuit court judge put a stop to it, noting the reason was because the DNR “failed to establish a fixed set of rules guiding the hunt.”
During 2012, wolves were removed from the endangered species list in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and portions of other states. Not long after, the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia detailed that federal regulators did not fully consider the impacts of delisting in some states.
Wolves ended up back on the endangered species list in 2014 after three years of structured hunts. Since then, the issue has bounced back and forth between activist groups, legislators, and state/federal government agencies in an attempt to determine the best course of action in regards to management of the species’ population.
Late in 2020, wolves were again removed from the endangered species list from the lower 48 states, but were quickly placed back on the list in February, 2022.
Baldwin’s newly introduced bill on wolf management, and delisting them as an endangered species, now awaits a decision from the state assembly and faces both opposition and support from throughout the Midwest.
