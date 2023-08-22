Rep. Rob Swearingen last week highlighted items in the state biennial budget that will benefit tourism across Wisconsin.
“Tourism plays a crucial role in Wisconsin’s economy, keeping our state competitive and thriving,” Swearingen said. “The local economy in the North Woods area especially benefits from this industry. With an impressive $23.7 billion impact, tourism ranks among the top economic drivers in Wisconsin, creating over 174,000 jobs.”
In 2022, data from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism shows the state welcomed more than 110 million visits, making it a highly sought-after destination. Outdoor recreation alone contributes $8.7 billion to the tourism industry and supports nearly 90,000 jobs.
Some of the features of the new budget include providing increased marketing funds by a one-time $20 million boost, as well as an additional $1 million annually (7.5% increase) to maintain competitiveness with neighboring states for attracting visitors.
It also allocated $10 million for the Opportunity Attraction and Promotion Fund to bring major events to Wisconsin, attracting more visitors, and continued funding for the Office of Outdoor Recreation for two more years, supporting connections between businesses in the industry and visitors to outdoor opportunities.
The budget also provided funding for the Wisconsin Arts Board to meet federal funding requirements through September, 2025, and invested more than $20 million in state parks for upgrades, maintenance, development projects, campsite electrification, and amenities to enhance their appeal to tourists.
“As tourism continues to grow, it brings prosperity and vitality to our state, making it an attractive place for both residents and visitors alike,” Swearingen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.