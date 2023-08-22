Rep. Rob Swearingen last week highlighted items in the state biennial budget that will benefit tourism across Wisconsin.

“Tourism plays a crucial role in Wisconsin’s economy, keeping our state competitive and thriving,” Swearingen said. “The local economy in the North Woods area especially benefits from this industry. With an impressive $23.7 billion impact, tourism ranks among the top economic drivers in Wisconsin, creating over 174,000 jobs.”

