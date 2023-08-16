As school buses across Wisconsin are prepped for the first day of class, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminds all drivers to start planning for the school year to ensure a safe commute for students.

State Patrol’s August Law of the Month is school bus safety, to remind drivers and parents of their important role. Bus drivers should plan for potential changes in traffic patterns, and parents should prepare their kids for safe bus stop habits.

