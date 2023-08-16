As school buses across Wisconsin are prepped for the first day of class, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminds all drivers to start planning for the school year to ensure a safe commute for students.
State Patrol’s August Law of the Month is school bus safety, to remind drivers and parents of their important role. Bus drivers should plan for potential changes in traffic patterns, and parents should prepare their kids for safe bus stop habits.
“School buses are some of the safest vehicles on the roads because they’re specially built to withstand damage in a crash, but our goal is to avoid testing that technology,” said State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan. “All drivers must maintain the highest level of awareness when traveling near a school bus to avoid crashes and protect children on the way to school.”
He added that despite many safety measures, there are about 600 crashes involving school buses every year in Wisconsin, so drivers should use extra caution when they see a yellow bus on the roads. School buses are the only type of vehicle with a specific color required by state law, and the yellow paint allows for high visibility for other drivers on the roads.
Bus loading and unloading areas are the most dangerous for pedestrians, according to Carnahan. He added it is important to always pay attention to a bus when the stop arm is extended, or when warning lights are engaged as well.
Drivers must also stop at least 20 feet away from a bus when red warning lights are flashing. Carnahan noted the only exception is if one’s vehicle is traveling on the other side of a divided road.
“Slow down when amber lights are flashing, which signal the bus is about to stop and red lights will soon be activated,” said Carnahan. “Drivers can pass a bus with amber lights activated, but should do so cautiously.”
When passed illegally, bus drivers are authorized to report violations to law enforcement. A citation for failure to stop for a school bus costs $326 and four demerit points on an individual’s driving record.
Yielding to pedestrians who have a walk signal or green light, or those who are crossing a road with no signals, is also required. It’s also in accordance with state law to follow directions from school crossing guards.
Carnahan also detailed how parents should incorporate safety conversations into their family’s back-to-school plans.
“Talk with your children about bus stop safety and general walking precautions,” he said. “Children should always look both ways before crossing the street, and follow instructions from both bus drivers and crossing guards.”
He continued, stating children should also stay at least three big steps away from the curb when waiting for the bus and remain for it to come to a complete stop, waiting until the driver says it’s safe to get on. Additionally, parents should remind children to make sure the bus driver can see them when crossing in front of the vehicle.
“Let children know to stay at least five big steps away from the front of the bus to make sure they are seen,” Carnahan added.
Bus drivers must pass the Commercial Driver License exam with a school bus endorsement. Some companies and school districts also hold regular, new driver and continuing education programs to ensure safety rules are followed.
Additionally, State Patrol inspects every Wisconsin school bus annually to ensure the vehicles are ready to safely transport children, looking at mechanical equipment like steering systems, brakes and exits, first aid kits and fire extinguishers.
