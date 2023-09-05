The Upper Mississippi Steamboat Meet returns Sept. 9-16 to cruise the Eagle River Chain of Lakes. Last year the SL Huron, (right), captained by meet organizer Dennis Faist, and the SL Ruby, captained by Mike Apple of Three Lakes who also assist with organization, chug along on the Chain. —STAFF PHOTO
Fall is approaching and with it comes the 32nd annual Upper Mississippi Steamboat Meet headquartered at Wild Eagle Lodge in Eagle River.
Due to requests from last year’s attendees, the 2023 meet has been lengthened, reported organizer Dennis Faist, captain of the SL Huron steamboat.
The event will be held Sept. 9-16, when steamboat enthusiasts will spend a week tooling around on the Chain of Lakes and visiting local restaurants and establishments.
Already signed up for the meet are nine steamboats, coming from around the Midwest and as far away as Pennsylvania.
Faist is excited to again headquarter the event at Wild Eagle Lodge, which he says offers excellent facilities and lodging accommodations.
“Also, their docks on Lynx Lake provide protection from the wind, and access to the Eagle River Chain of Lakes,” he said. “From the Wild Eagle Lodge’s docks, we have direct access to nine lakes covering 3,900 surface acres of protected lakes on which we can steam.
“The town of Eagle River, with its many shops and restaurants — along with the other restaurants and destinations located on the lower Chain of Lakes — all of which are accessible by steamboat, helps make this an ideal venue for steamboating,” Faist said.
The group sets a tentative schedule of outings, which this year will include multiple days of exploration on the Eagle River portion of the Chain, as well as a visit to the Three Lakes Chain planned for Sept. 11.
The fleet usually fires up the steamboat engines between 8 and 9 a.m., and departs from the docks at Wild Eagle Lodge in the mid- to late-morning, as weather allows. During these adventures, participants dine at restaurants on the Chain and take time to visit shops in downtown Eagle River.
The Sept. 11 outing aims to steam to the Burnt Rollways Dam and Boat Hoist, then explore Long, Planting Ground and Island lakes from about 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., before returning to Wild Eagle Lodge for the evening. This trip depends on water flow passing through the dam, Faist noted.
The fleet intends to be at Eagle River’s municipal dock area Wednesday, Sept. 13, at noon, before visiting downtown for lunch and a shopping excursion.
In addition to exploring local lakes, another staple event is the annual Captain’s Dinner, slated this year for the evening of Friday, Sept. 15, which will be followed by a night steam from the Wild Eagle Lodge docks, as weather allows.
Faist added that members of the public are encouraged to stop by to visit with steam boat captains, ask questions about the steamboats, and take photos at the Wild Eagle Lodge or the municipal docks in Eagle River.
The fleet will depart Sunday, Sept. 17.
For more information on the meet or to find out when steamboats will be available for public viewing, contact Faist at 616-340-4380.
Faist has been involved in steamboating since he got involved in the hobby in 2000, after seeing a Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) program.
