The Upper Mississippi Steamboat Meet returns Sept. 9-16 to cruise the Eagle River Chain of Lakes. Last year the SL Huron, (right), captained by meet organizer Dennis Faist, and the SL Ruby, captained by Mike Apple of Three Lakes who also assist with organization, chug along on the Chain. —STAFF PHOTO

Fall is approaching and with it comes the 32nd annual Upper Mississippi Steamboat Meet headquartered at Wild Eagle Lodge in Eagle River.

Due to requests from last year’s attendees, the 2023 meet has been lengthened, reported organizer Dennis Faist, captain of the SL Huron steamboat. 

