Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination issues continue to plague homeowners in the town of Stella, located south of Three Lakes in Oneida County, with some wells in the area containing “shockingly high” contamination levels.
PFAS are a group of human-made chemicals used for decades in numerous products, including nonstick cookware, fast food wrappers, stain-resistant sprays, and certain types of firefighting foam.
These toxins do not break down in the environment, earning them the name “forever chemicals,” and have been discovered at concentrations of concern in groundwater, surface water and drinking water, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
These chemicals are known to accumulate in the human body, posing several risks to human health including certain cancers, liver damage, and decreased fertility.
To date, well-specific drinking water advisories have been issued for 47 residences in and near the town of Stella due to elevated levels of PFAS.
These contaminants were first detected in a well in Stella through a voluntary sampling program last year, and DNR and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) staff have worked collaboratively to better understand the extent of contamination, as well as protect public health.
Since sampling began, tests have indicated contamination levels in Stella wells are far beyond the national and state safety limits, with some wells in the area registering hundreds and even thousands of PFAS parts per trillion (PPT), said Steve Elmore, drinking water and groundwater director for DNR.
“Some results are in the thousands of PPT, going as high as 35,000,” Elmore said in a press briefing last Tuesday.
The DHS recommends levels no higher than 20 PPT for public safety, while a draft plan put forth by the national Environmental Protection Agency says levels should be below 4 PPT.
“These are quite high levels — some of the highest in the country and certainly the highest in the state,” Elmore added.
Officials with both the DNR and DHS are working with town officials to bring safe drinking water to those affected households by providing bottled water and seeking out treatment options.
The DNR has offered private well sampling to more than 114 full-time residences within 2.5 miles of the Stella Town Hall, as well as two summer camps. In total, the DNR has sampled 98 private wells and an additional 16 residents sampled independently and provided results to the DNR. Temporary in-home water supplies are being provided to 41 primary residences.
In addition to the private wells, two summer camps also have been impacted by contaminants, Camp Horseshoe and Camp Deerhorn.
Elmore said they are working with the facilities to use public notices to notify people of contaminants. They also are looking at using wells that are not contaminated or less contaminated than others.
“It’s up to the facility if wells at the camps will be shut down,” Elmore said. “They can take actions they deem necessary,” but added it is unknown how the camps will proceed.
Tricky to treat
Given the high levels of contamination in Stella, Elmore said the contaminations are very difficult to treat, and there is currently no available means for cleaning PFAS contaminations in groundwater.
DNR and DHS are instead focusing on providing temporary solutions and taking a “public health approach.”
Elmore said that short-term options for these issues are to continue providing bottled water to households. He indicated that, so far, the DNR has spent $28,835 on bottled water for Stella and plans to provide water through December.
In the long-term, one of the only remedies is to possibly drill a deeper well into the granite bedrock. But there are a number of concerns with that route, including whether there is adequate water from fractured granite to supply enough water for an entire home, and if PFAS contamination could migrate into the new well.
DNR staff has continued work on underground water mapping in order to better understand the groundwater flow and what areas are contaminated and to what extent.
“We will work with homeowners to test for PFAS levels and check for reduction and/or elimination,” he said. “They can apply for treatment if contamination is discovered in a new well. It’s kind of a ‘see if this works’ to try to resolve contaminations.
“We hope with a combination of granite-drilled wells and treatment, we can reduce PFAS to less than DHS limits,” Elmore added.
While there are some filtration systems on the market that claim to remove PFAS from drinking water, Meagan Cibarich, DNR PFAS technical group, indicated it’s unlikely these in-home point-of-use filters would be able to remove enough PFAS to reduce the levels to below DHS’ recommended standards due to the town’s very high levels of PFAS.
“It is possible a whole home treatment system could be designed to treat high levels of PFAS; however, those treatments might be costly to install, as well as to maintain,” she said.
No known cause
No known source has been released yet for the contamination in Stella, but DNR staff noted common causes include accidental spills of PFAS-containing materials, discharges of PFAS-containing wastewater to treatment plants, and certain types of firefighting foams.
Adrian Stocks, water quality director for the DNR, said they have been testing samples of industrial sludge from the nearby Rhinelander Paper Mill, as well as the city of Rhinelander, in order to gain a better understanding of what may be in the municipal biosolids or industrial sludge, and those results were expected back at the end of last week.
Cibarich added the DNR continues to explore possible sources to help mitigate ongoing or future impacts in the region.
“Based on information gathered to date regarding historic uses of land and known impacts to surface water and groundwater today, it is possible that PFAS were in materials that were land applied in the region in the past,” she said. “The DNR is working with current permittees to determine what, if any, PFAS may be present at this time.”
A class action lawsuit also was filed Aug. 9 against Ahlstrom Rhinelander LLC and the 3M Company for their roles in contaminating private well drinking water in Oneida County.
The lawsuit, filed by attorneys from Baron & Budd, P.C., alleges the application of Ahlstrom’s waste from a paper mill onto farmland in Oneida County caused extensive and severe contamination in private wells.
It further states that “after application, toxic PFAS migrated to groundwater, where it has concentrated at levels that are thousands of times greater than EPA health advisories,” noting these PFAS chemicals were sold and produced by 3M Company.
“For years, Ahlstrom and its predecessors dumped millions of pounds of waste-containing hazardous chemicals on farmland throughout the town of Stella and Oneida County. The company that sold and manufactured the products knew they were toxic and could cause contamination, but they chose to value profits over safety and clean water,” said Baron & Budd shareholder, Brett Land.
Access to safe water
In addition to ongoing sampling of private wells in the area and providing bottled water to homes, the DNR and DHS are continuing to work with local, state and federal agencies to identify and mitigate exposure to contaminated drinking water.
Financial assistance is also available to impacted well owners who may be eligible to be reimbursed for costs to address the contamination through the Well Compensation Grant Program. More information on applying for the program can be found on the DNR’s website.
In addition, the DNR collected water samples from 22 sites in lakes and rivers near the town of Stella throughout June and July. These include the Moen Chain of Lakes, the north branch of the Pelican River, and the Wisconsin River near Rhinelander.
“Fish were also collected from Fifth Lake and are currently at the lab for analysis. Results from these different sampling efforts will be shared as they become available and will inform additional sampling efforts,” the DNR said, adding the department continues to explore possible contamination sources to help mitigate ongoing or future impacts in the region.
Updates and additional resources on the Stella contamination, including application guidelines for the Well Compensation Grant Program, can be found at dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/pfas/stella.html.
