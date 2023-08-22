There was some positive economic news passed along during the Three Lakes Town Board’s Aug. 15 meeting, where Town Chairman Roger Brisk provided an update on preparations for the 2024 town budget.
“When we started this budget project, we were a little over $1,022,000 short for the 2024 budget. We met with fire, parks and police-town shop and, through some cost-cutting measures, we’re currently sitting at an $88,604 deficit,” Brisk said. “So, we’ve closed the gap by almost $950,000, and we still have some time to work on it.”
Brisk hoped to get an inspector into the town’s buildings to find out what needs to be fixed now and what can wait, what the cost is and, once fixed, what is the longevity.
“We want to be fiscally responsible. I would like to set this up for at least the next six to 10 years,” he said.
The annual budget hearing for the town of Three Lakes will be held in November.
Town Clerk Sue Harris talked about the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Equalized Value Report for Three Lakes, which is issued each year.
“In 2023, we’re at $1,432,460,400 — an increase of 22% over 2022,” she said. “Because we have that amount of equalized value, we don’t qualify for grants, TIDs (tax incremental districts) or TIFs (tax incremental financing).
“But because we’re able to borrow off that equalized value, our roads are some of the best that are being driven around the state. We are able to borrow millions of dollars on that,” she added.
The town board also took-up the second request by Scott and Renee Wisner for a town-sponsored community development investment (CDI) grant.
The Wisners bought the former Briggs Bar on Highway 32 in June, and a conditional use permit (CUP) to have a food truck on the site this summer was passed on to Oneida County by the town board last month.
The current request for the town-sponsored grant concerns building a restaurant on the site, which likely would not happen for several months.
“We can table it again or look at approving it subject to the CUP being granted by the county,” Brisk stated. “I’m not trying to speed up the process necessarily. I just don’t see where we have anything to lose by agreeing that we would apply (for the grant) when the time comes, subject to all the conditions of their CUP being met.”
After further discussion, Brisk made a motion to that effect and it passed on a 5-0 vote.
During the meeting, Brisk also read from a letter to the board written by Three Lakes Fire Chief Robert Canada.
“I would like to offer a formal letter of appreciation on behalf of the Three Lakes Fire Department to Supervisor Ed Cottingham,” Canada wrote. “Supervisor Cottingham not only has donated his time helping at the Three Lakes Fireman’s Picnic, but also has and continues to donate his wages earned as a supervisor to supplement the retirement for members of the fire department.”
The Wisconsin Service Award Program is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and is a tax-deferred benefit program. It was developed to maintain firefighters, first responders and emergency medical technicians.
