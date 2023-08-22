There was some positive economic news passed along during the Three Lakes Town Board’s Aug. 15 meeting, where Town Chairman Roger Brisk provided an update on preparations for the 2024 town budget.

“When we started this budget project, we were a little over $1,022,000 short for the 2024 budget. We met with fire, parks and police-town shop and, through some cost-cutting measures, we’re currently sitting at an $88,604 deficit,” Brisk said. “So, we’ve closed the gap by almost $950,000, and we still have some time to work on it.”

