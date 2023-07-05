IMG-0881_E_cr.jpg

The town of Washington has received a grant totaling $7,625 to help cover costs to replace 25 buoy lights and light guards. —Contributed Photo

The town of Washington, which coordinates the Eagle River Chain Buoy Program, was recently awarded grant funding in the amount of $7,625 by the Eagle River Tourism Promotion and Development Grant Committee.

In June, 2022, the formation of the tourism grant committee made grant funding available for nonprofit organizations within the Eagle River area room tax district for projects that increase overnight stays and tourism in the area.

