The town of Washington, which coordinates the Eagle River Chain Buoy Program, was recently awarded grant funding in the amount of $7,625 by the Eagle River Tourism Promotion and Development Grant Committee.
In June, 2022, the formation of the tourism grant committee made grant funding available for nonprofit organizations within the Eagle River area room tax district for projects that increase overnight stays and tourism in the area.
Washington Supervisor Carole Linn expressed gratitude to the Eagle River Tourism Promotion and Development Grant Committee for awarding the buoy program the funds needed to replace 25 buoy lights and light guards.
She stated that, with continued diligence and financial support, the buoys can be maintained in the condition necessary to ensure safe navigation — a critical factor in attracting tourists to the Eagle River area, which in turn has a positive effect on local businesses and helps ensure a robust economy.
There are more than 100 buoys on the Eagle River Chain, from the Burnt Rollways channel upstream of Cranberry Lake, to the Highway 70 bridge on Watersmeet Lake. Buoys are placed under permitting from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources utilizing GPS coordinates.
“The towns of Washington and Lincoln and the city of Eagle River financially support the program, and the buoys are placed and removed through the cooperative effort of these municipalities,” Linn said. “Operating costs include maintenance of the pontoon boat, boat motor, crane, and power-washer used to place and remove the buoys. During the boating season, buoys that have been moved or damaged are repositioned or repaired by volunteers from the Eagle River Chain of Lakes Association.”
According to Linn, buoy repair and replacement is an ongoing process due to aging, environmental conditions, heavy Eagle River Chain boat traffic, and routine wear and tear.
“Many slow-no-wake buoys had damaged or missing buoy lights and light guards. Some buoys have been struck by watercraft and damaged or destroyed,” she said. “With the limited funding from the towns and city, there is insufficient money to repair and replace the buoys, and additional financial support is needed to operate the Chain buoy program.”
Each solar marine buoy light costs $267, and each steel light guard costs $70. Funds awarded from the Eagle River Tourism Promotion and Development Grant enabled the purchase of 25 buoy lights and 25 light guards.
These new lights and light guards were recently installed by volunteers from the Eagle River Chain of Lakes Association.
“We appreciate the partnership and support of the Eagle River Tourism Promotion and Development Grant Committee,” Linn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.