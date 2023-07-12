Tourism spending again breaks records
Collette Sorgel, Vilas County's new tourism director, recently started working at the courthouse In Eagle River. —Photo by Ken Anderson

After another busy Fourth of July week in the North Woods, it’s evident that tourism business is alive and well, and figures have been made available to back that up.

The Wisconsin Department of Tourism data shows that locally and across the state, visitor spending has had another record year, with visitors spending more than $566 million in Vilas and Oneida counties. This is up from last year’s $522 million direct spending in the two counties.

