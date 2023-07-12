Tourism spending again breaks records

After another busy Fourth of July week in the North Woods, it’s evident that tourism business is alive and well, and figures have been made available to back that up.
The Wisconsin Department of Tourism data shows that locally and across the state, visitor spending has had another record year, with visitors spending more than $566 million in Vilas and Oneida counties. This is up from last year’s $522 million direct spending in the two counties.
In Vilas County, more than $288 million was spent in 2022, marking a 7.3% increase from 2021 spending of $268 million, while Oneida County saw a 9.5% jump from $254 million to $278 million.
Both counties saw more than $20 million in growth in just one year and outpaced previous record spending seen in 2021.
According to Collette Sorgel, the new Director of Vilas County Tourism and Publicity, tourism is Vilas County’s largest industry, supporting 2,109 jobs in 2022. She added that county businesses benefited from total business sales just shy of $363 million, up 7.3% from 2021.
Visitor spending in the county accounted for $24.9 million in state and local taxes last year alone.
“We are thrilled to see families returning generation after generation, as well as so many new folks exploring our area for the first time,” Sorgel said. “In fact, my husband, who is now a North Woods resident, is a third generation traveler to the area.”
Sorgel credited the county’s tourism boost to its many businesses and organizations working together.
“Thanks to our strong partnerships with Vilas County communities, businesses, and trail clubs, and the hard work of all the people who work to welcome visitors, we are stronger than ever,” she said.
“We outperformed our best year by $20 million — a success story we’re so proud of and grateful for. Every dollar spent directly improves the lives of everyone who lives and works in Vilas County,” Sorgel added.
While no official numbers are available yet for this summer season, Eagle River Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Emerson said she thinks the number of visitors this year are the same or even slightly higher than last year.
“Downtown has been packed. Having a full lineup of different businesses has really made it worth their time to head down there, and the addition of the Rotary Square pocket park has encouraged people to stick around longer downtown as well,” she said.
“People are grabbing a bite to eat at local restaurants and eating at the park, or dads can take their kids there to play while mom shops. It’s been a great addition to the area.”
Referencing the massive turnout at the recent July 4 parade and party in the street, Emerson said the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, which provided food for the event, sold out this year, even though volunteers had prepared more food than the previous year.
Emerson added that it’s great to see people gathering here and taking advantage of the area’s amenities.
“People are definitely here and enjoying the North Woods and all it has to offer.”
Based on pre-pandemic figures from 2019, increases of more than 110% have been recorded in both counties. 2019 spending totaled $310 million and $322 million in Vilas and Oneida, respectively, compared to 2022’s $363 and $362 million.
Oneida County saw a 9.5% growth in direct visitor spending between 2021 and 2022, which supported 2,125 jobs in the area and accounted for $22 million in state and local taxes.
Statewide, visitor spending reached $23.7 billion in 2022, a 13% increase over 2021, besting the previous record of $22.2 billion spent in 2019. Tourism accounted for more than 174,000 jobs and $1.5 billion in state and local taxes collected.
The economic impact of the travel and tourism industry is felt by communities in every corner of the state, and in 2022, all 72 counties experienced an increase in total tourism economic impact, according to Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers.
Further, last year, tourism supported 174,600 part-time and full-time jobs across various sectors of the industry and generated $1.5 billion in state and local tax revenue.
“Historic marketing investments from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, critical relief dollars allocated by Gov. Tony Evers, and the efforts of communities across Wisconsin helped contribute to the new record, as well as the highest-ever overnight visitation rate,” Sayers said.
In 2022, there were 111.1 million visits in Wisconsin, which was up 8.8 million visits, or 8.7% over the previous year. This includes a record 45.4 million overnight visits, an increase of 13.8% from 2021.
Overnight visitors, on average, spent nearly three times as much as day trip visitors.
“Tourism is both big fun and big business. I’m so grateful for the innovation and dedication of the folks who make up the Wisconsin tourism industry. Each one of them played a role in setting this record,” Sayers said. “Aided by strategic marketing, Wisconsin convinced more visitors to stay the night so they could add more activities to their itinerary, delivering a deeper economic impact. I congratulate the entire industry on an incredible record-breaking year.”
Since launching the “Here’s to Those Who Wisconsin” brand in 2021, Travel Wisconsin’s advertising campaigns have reached visitors in 12 Midwestern markets and resulted in more than 1 billion impressions. The brand highlights Wisconsin’s welcoming nature and celebratory spirit, while positioning Wisconsin as a premier travel destination to make lifelong memories.
To learn more about Wisconsin tourism’s record-breaking year and view the 2022 economic impact data, including a county-by-county breakdown, visit industry.travelwisconsin.com/research.
On a local level, Vilas County Tourism and Publicity works year-round to promote the area to visitors through regular updates to the popular Map It Vilas County trails app, monthly e-newsletters, and social media content.
Sorgel noted this year the organization began a rebranding process and will launch a new website, more advertising, partnerships with influencers, and giveaways to generate buzz and interest in the area.
To learn more about Vilas County, visit vilas.org.
