prm 3 Lake Hills Landing-08.09.23-.jpg

The Lake Hills landing made the committee's finalized list of capital improvement projects it will seek ARPA funding for due to the pier and fishing platform having fallen into disarray. —Contributed Photo

The Three Lakes School District will have to wait until December to learn more about the future of its Camp 3 Outdoor Classroom Project on Highway A between Three Lakes and Sugar Camp.

That was the expected outcome of a contested case hearing that took place July 31 through Aug. 2 at the Oneida County Courthouse in Rhinelander.

