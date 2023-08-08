The Lake Hills landing made the committee's finalized list of capital improvement projects it will seek ARPA funding for due to the pier and fishing platform having fallen into disarray. —Contributed Photo
The Three Lakes School District will have to wait until December to learn more about the future of its Camp 3 Outdoor Classroom Project on Highway A between Three Lakes and Sugar Camp.
That was the expected outcome of a contested case hearing that took place July 31 through Aug. 2 at the Oneida County Courthouse in Rhinelander.
“We knew we couldn’t get a decision right now,” stated District Administrator Teri Maney.
“The real disappointment came in after we were issued the (wetland general) permit for the project last December. At that time, we were under the belief that we had crossed all the T’s and dotted all the I’s to develop our more in-depth plans. But with the contested complainants coming forward last January, our project has been on hold since then,” she said.
On Jan. 27, complainants Leo Krivickas and Rebecca Nitke, who own land near Camp 3, petitioned the Department of Natural Resources for a hearing on the decision to issue the wetland permit.
A prehearing in April determined the date for last week’s hearing in Rhinelander.
The wetland permit allows the school district to impact .207 acres of wet meadow wetland to develop a trap shooting range on the property in the town of Sugar Camp, which is at the center of the complainant’s concern.
The petitioners have the burden of proof that the Camp 3 project did not meet the criteria and conditions for the permit. The Three Lakes District was not named in the action, but had legal representation at the hearing.
Kristin Fredrick, the administrative law judge handling the case, will be accepting and reviewing briefs from both sides before issuing a timeline for the decision in December.
“This is yet another delay in the process for our students and teachers to be able to use Camp 3 for our academic programming,” Maney said. “The outcome of this hearing will shape the future plans and opportunities we may be able to have there.”
She added the district won’t be able to do anything further as far as actual development of the land until at least December.
“We will still probably go out there to study the birds and do some different science projects, as we have been able to do so far. But it makes our opportunities very limited at this point,” Maney noted.
She also said even if they receive a positive decision in December, it would probably not be feasible to have the trap range completed by the time the junior high and high school seasons open in March.
