The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has renewed its commitment to a statewide network of substance use prevention coalitions — the Alliance for Wisconsin Youth (AWY) — by awarding grants to three partners working to build a healthier Wisconsin.
Some of these funds will come to Vilas, Oneida and Forest counties.
Community Advocates, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, and Northeastern Wisconsin Area Health Education Center will act as regional coordinators for the AWY.
The AWY supports the work of more than 100 community coalitions dedicated to reducing the issues that arise from the use of drugs.
“By working with Community Advocates, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, Northeastern Wisconsin Area Health Education Center, and the substance use prevention coalitions they support through the Alliance for Wisconsin Youth, we can make a larger collective impact in developing and implementing efforts that create strong, healthy communities,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Deb Standridge. “We are grateful for the collaboration of our regional and local partners in this work.”
Initially created by DHS in 2007 as an organization focused on reducing substance use among youth, the AWY now focuses on substance use prevention for all ages.
Regional coordinators support local coalitions in implementing media campaigns, presentations, programs, and other activities, as well as policies that limit access, availability, and acceptability of alcohol and other drugs, to reduce the impact of substance use on individuals and communities.
AWY regional coordinators, also known as regional prevention centers, provide guidance and funding to coalitions in their service areas. There are five regions, including the northern region which covers Ashland, Bayfield, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Portage, Price, Sawyer, Taylor, Vilas and Wood counties.
In addition to serving the northern region, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute also is the regional coordinator for all federally recognized tribal nations.
Regional coordinators have been awarded $120,919 per region each year for the next five years. Marshfield Clinic Research Institute and Northeastern Area Health Education Center each are due to receive $241,838 per year, as both support two regions. Community Advocates has been awarded $120,919 per year.
The grants are funded by Wisconsin’s share of the federal Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant. They are designed to cover costs related to addressing substance use prevention priorities established by DHS, including: underage drinking, adult binge drinking, opioid use for non-medical purposes among all ages, and substance use among pregnant people.
In recent years, the AWY has helped DHS launch three campaigns that provide information about the importance of reducing stigma around drug use to support treatment and recovery (Real Talks Wisconsin), the prevalence and dangers of opioids (Dose of Reality), and the risks and consequences of underage drinking (Small Talks).
Conference coming up
People interested in substance use prevention are invited to the attend the 2023 Wisconsin Substance Use Prevention Conference in Wisconsin Dells, Sept. 13 and 14.
The theme for this event is “Together, We Rise: The Journey for Prevention, Resiliency, and Equity,” and will allow participants to learn about best practices to build healthy communities, as well as focus on strategies to prevent all types of substance use.
The conference will be Sept. 13 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Kalahari Resort. A virtual option also is available. Registration is required by Sept. 13.
To register and view the full agenda, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/aoda/prevention-conference.htm.
