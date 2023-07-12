The recent implementation of user fees at Vilas County-owned facilities has caused some confusion for those hoping to utilize these amenities, reported Todd Bierman, Parks and Recreation Supervisor for Vilas County Forestry, Recreation, and Land.
In an effort to clear up what locations require the purchase of a user permit, Bierman has issued a statement outlining when and where these permits are needed. He noted that the only facilities requiring permits are those owned, operated, and maintained by Vilas County.
Permits are needed at Boot Lake, Buckatabon Lake, Eagle Lake, Lake of the Hills, Hunter Lake, Muskellunge Lake, Pickerel Lake, Snipe Lake, McLeod Lake, Snyder Lake, Torch Lake, Tamarack Flowage, Buckatabon Creek, Cranberry Island, Lac Vieux Desert, River Road, Rummels Road, Tamarack Springs, Dr. Oldfield Memorial Park, Heart Lake Road, Highway K, and the Vilas County Shooting Range, Bierman reiterated.
“The new permitting system is quick and user-friendly, whether purchasing a daily permit or applying for an annual seasonal permit,” he said. “Daily and seasonal permits can be purchased on-site at each park and landing location through a user’s mobile device by following the simple instructions on the location’s posted signage.”
Permit fees for the 2023 season are as follows: $5 for a daily permit; $25 for a resident seasonal permit; $15 for a resident senior in which the oldest person in the household is over 65 years of age; $45 for a nonresident seasonal permit; $250 for a single vehicle commercial operator seasonal permit; and $375 for a multi-vehicle commercial operator seasonal permit.
In addition, a convenience fee of $1 for daily permits and $4.50 for seasonal permits applies to cover transaction costs.
Resident, commercial operator, and nonresident seasonal permits can also be purchased online at vilascountypermits.com through a simple application and check-out process. The website also contains comprehensive information regarding the new permitting system and offers customer assistance through email and telephone support, Bierman added.
“The county board has responded to stakeholder concerns about the wear-and-tear of continued growth in the use of the county’s parks and landings,” Bierman said. “The new permitting system will help support ongoing upgrades and maintenance to support the parklands and ensure we preserve the amenities into the future.”
