Several projects that needed significant funding were on the agenda for the Vilas County Board of Supervisors monthly meeting June 27, which if approved, would be funded using American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021 funds.
“It was part of a federal grant fund that was to be used specifically to mitigate the spread of the Covid pandemic,” said Financial Director Darcy Smith. “4.3 million dollars was distributed to Vilas County. It was for sewer and water infrastructure among several criteria.
“They realized that with the levy limit restrictions counties are under, this money could help with the revenue loss due to the pandemic. They allowed it to be used for general government projects and services,” she explained.
Among the project requests taken up by the county board last week was $196,138 to purchase 42 rugged tablet-style computers for sheriff’s department squad cars.
The computers are used for communications, mapping, reporting and citations. The current tablets are six years old and have been failing. The resolution was approved on a unanimous vote.
The largest request for ARP funds was for the second phase of an emergency generator project.
The resolution stated that in case of emergency, a need was discovered for replacing the existing generators at the Vilas County Courthouse, Justice Center, highway garage, and forestry building. The Boulder Junction highway garage is also included in the project.
The resolution cited the risk of losing valuable data and said the generators would be replaced with disaster recovery IT systems. The total cost for the purchase and installation of three emergency generators will be $1,155,404 and includes engineering and construction management fees, demolition, excavation, concrete and masonry work, along with construction management and project contingencies.
The final total also includes general conditions, which are costs incurred that lead to the project’s success. The resolution passed on a unanimous vote.
The final request for the use of ARP funds concerned the water heater replacement project at the Vilas County Justice Center.
That project, approved last May, is almost complete. However, the need for a domestic water bypass valve was identified, which was not included in the original bid of $126,820. This valve would cost an additional $10,025, raising the total cost to $136,845, which was still less than the next lowest bid. The resolution passed unanimously.
“We now have nine projects the ARP funds have been used for. We have $1.2 million remaining from the original $4.3 million,” Smith said.
In other action, the Vilas County Board received a request from the highway department to use the general fund for paving 2.53 miles of Highway M. The stretch is from Dairymens Road to Highway B, in the towns of Boulder Junction and Presque Isle, and is scheduled to be done next year.
“Vilas County M deteriorated rapidly due to the extremely hard winter. It has truly become an unsafe highway,” said Highway Commissioner Troy Schalinske. “There are cars avoiding the potholes. This is very much needed.”
Board Chairman Jerry Burkett added, “This is an emergency situation. That’s what the general fund is for.”
The county board unanimously approved a bid of $533,477 from Pitlik and Wick Inc. to pulverize, grade and place asphalt. The highway department’s portion is $153,928 for the placement of gravel prior to pulverization as well as shoulder placements, for a project total of $607,405.
The state has $217,308 of funding available in its Local Roads Improvement Program that could be available after the project is complete, reducing the cost to just over $470,000.
In other action, District 6 Supervisor Leah Trojan was appointed as a representative to the Little Arbor Vitae Lake District.
Following the conclusion of business, Burkett noted he wanted volunteers to submit their names to Kim Olkowski, Vilas County clerk, to do an informal feasibility study for an in-house day care center at the courthouse.
Burkett said the study was “to look and see what we have, if there would be enough people who would use it and if we should contract this out or do it on our own.
“I ask you if there would be a better recruiting situation than to have your own children in the same building where you know they are safe?” he added.
Burkett also noted he has talked with some people who expressed interest in possibly filling one of the three open seats on the board. He hoped that could happen within 90 days.
Reports or comments by board members after the agenda is completed are for information only, resulting in no discussion or action.
